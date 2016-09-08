Castro beats the rain and leads at Crooked Stick

CARMEL, Ind. – Roberto Castro was just as good before the rain as he was after the storms cleared and shot a 7-under 65 on Thursday for the temporary lead in the BMW Championship.

Heavy rain delayed the opening round for 3 1/2 hours and changed Crooked Stick's greens from hard and fast to soft and accessible.

The first round was to resume at 8 a.m. Friday, with more bad weather in the forecast.

Brian Harman had a 66. Dustin Johnson drove into the water on the 18th hole for bogey, giving him a 67.

Castro was among the 70 who advanced to the third FedEx Cup playoff event. His next goal is to try to get into the top 30 in the FedEx Cup and advance to the Tour Championship.