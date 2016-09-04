Chappell in line for 1st PGA win

NORTON, Mass. – Kevin Chappell did just about everything right Saturday, even when making his lone bogey, and shot 7-under 64 for a one-shot lead in the Deutsche Bank Championship and another chance at his first PGA Tour victory.

Chappell pitched in for eagle on No. 7 and made a 35-foot birdie putt on the next hole. Even better was the 15-foot bogey putt on the 13th hole, and his great escape from a bad shot when trying to lay up on the par-5 18th.

He was at 11-under 131, one shot ahead of PGA champion Jimmy Walker (64) and Paul Casey (66).

Dustin Johnson was poised to join Chappell in the lead until his long iron on the 18th sailed well right into the trees. He had to take a penalty drop, hit wedge on to about 45 feet and then three-putted for a double bogey. He still shot 66 and was three behind.

At least he still has a chance.

Phil Mickelson missed the cut for only the second time in a FedEx Cup playoff event, making a double bogey on his final hole for a 72. Jason Day, the world No. 1, took a quadruple-bogey 8 on the fifth hole and rallied to make the cut on the number.

The cut was at 1-under 141.

Also missing the cut was Bubba Watson, still hopeful of a captain’s pick for the Ryder Cup. Justin Thomas also is trying to make a case, and Saturday didn’t help the cause. His good start was wasted by a 40 on the back nine, which included two balls in the water for a triple bogey on the par-3 16th, and he wound up missing the cut.

LPGA: In Cambridge, Ontario, Ariya Jutanugarn shot a 6-under 66 in the LPGA Manulife Classic, leaving her two strokes back in her bid to win three straight events for the second time this season.

The second-ranked Jutanugarn was chasing South Koreans Mi Hyang Lee and Hjo Joo Kim at Whistle Bear. Lee also had a 66 to top the leaderboard at 14-under 202, and Kim was a stroke back after a 68.

Jutanugarn closed with a birdie to join Thailand’s P.K. Kongkraphan (69) at 12 under.

Using a driver in competition for the third straight day after shelving it for months, Jutanugarn had eight birdies and two bogeys. She has improved each day, following an opening 70 with a 68.

Top-ranked Lydia Ko had the round of the day, shooting a bogey-free 64 to move into a tie for seventh at 10 under. The 19-year-old has four LPGA Tour victories this year. Brooke Henderson was tied for 29th at 6 under after a 69.

CHAMPIONS: In Calgary, Alberta, defending champion Jeff Maggert shot his second straight 7-under 63 to take a three-stroke lead in the PGA Tour Champions’ Shaw Charity Classic.

The 52-year-old Maggert parred the final three holes after making eight birdies and a bogey on the first 15 at Canyon Meadows.

The three-time PGA Tour winner has five victories on the 50-and-over tour. He won four times last year, the first two majors in the Regions Tradition and U.S. Senior Open.

EUROPEAN: In Crans-Montana, Switzerland, Scott Hend of Australia shot a 5-under round of 65 to lead by one stroke after the European Masters third round.

Hend’s bogey on the par-4 18th, the only blemish of his round, left him at 13 under. Playing partner Alex Noren of Sweden finished one stroke behind.

Noren, the 2009 champion on the Swiss Alps course, followed his 63 on Friday with a 4-under 66.