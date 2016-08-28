Flawless Fowler leads at Barclays

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. – Rickie Fowler is playing so well that he can’t stop looking behind instead of considering the opportunity that lies ahead at The Barclays.

His wedge to 5 feet for a birdie on the 18th hole Saturday not only gave him a 3-under 68 and a one-shot lead over Patrick Reed, it was his 45th consecutive hole without a bogey at Bethpage Black, one of the strongest golf courses of the year.

In three rounds, he has made only one bogey.

That was on the ninth hole Thursday, a 4-foot putt that spun hard around the cup back at him.

And yes, it still gnaws at him.

“Unfortunately, that one bogey ... it was more than a 180-degree lipout,” he said with a smile. “So it was basically like going 54 holes, no bogeys. Around this place, I’m happy about that. It’s been very close to having the game be where it is right now.”

The timing could not be better for Fowler.

He is in solid position to win for the first time on the PGA Tour in a year, and to play his way onto the U.S. Ryder Cup team.

This is the final tournament for Americans to earn one of the eight automatic spots for the Ryder Cup matches at Hazeltine at the end of next month. Fowler was at No. 12 going into the opening FedEx Cup event and needed at least a third-place finish to earn a spot.

“It’s nice to finally see some putts go in,” Fowler said. “With a few putts going in, it frees up the rest of your game. I’ve been swinging well for a long time, and I’ve been waiting for the putter to catch up.”

Along with three birdies, he made a pair of 10-foot par putts and a 25-foot par putt in the third round.

Fowler was at 9-under 204, and his work was not done. Not even close.

Reed overcame three bogeys in a four-hole stretch on the front nine and was tied for the lead on the back nine until the final two holes. Reed missed a 5-foot birdie putt on the 17th, and his 15-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole almost missed weakly to the right. He still managed a 71.

Right behind was Adam Scott, who also saw his share of putts go in, especially a 45-foot birdie on the 15th hole. Scott started out his round by holing a lob wedge from 98 yards for an eagle, and his 65 was the lowest score of the tournament.

LPGA: In Priddis, Alberta, Ariya Jutanugarn missed a chance to take a big lead into the final round of the Canadian Pacific Women’s Open, making two late bogeys at Priddis Greens. A week after withdrawing from the Olympics because of a knee injury, the 20-year-old bogeyed the par-4 16th and par-5 18th for a 5-under 67. At 17-under 199, she had a two-stroke advantage over In Gee Chun.

SENIOR PGA: In Snoqualmie, Washington, Gene Sauers took the Boeing Classic lead, two weeks after his breakthrough victory in the U.S. Senior Open. The 54-year-old Sauers two-putted for birdie on the par-5 18th for a 5-under 67 and a two-stroke lead over Joe Durant. The three-time PGA Tour winner had a 12-under 132 total at TPC Snoqualmie Ridge.

EUROPEAN PGA: In Farso, Denmark, Wales’ Bradley Dredge shot a 1-over 72 to take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the European Tour’s Made in Denmark tournament. Dredge had a 12-under 201 total at Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort. American David Lipsky (67) was second along with Spain’s Adrian Otaegui (68) and Belgium’s Thomas Pieters (69).