Johnson leads in LA after 36 holes

LOS ANGELES – Dustin Johnson is closing in on that elusive victory at Riviera, and a shot to reach No. 1 in the world.

And he still has a long way to go.

Johnson made two tough pars around the turn and poured it on late with three birdies over his last four holes for another 5-under 66 and a one-shot lead in the Genesis Open. It was a good place to be Saturday afternoon, except he was only halfway home at rainy Riviera.

The tournament lost an hour to fog Thursday, then seven hours when heavy rain and wind arrived in southern California on Friday, and two more hours Saturday morning to get the course cleaned up for play.

Johnson was at 10-under 132 and had a one-shot lead over Pat Perez, who birdied his last two holes for a 66, and Cameron Tringale, whose wedge from 82 yards flew straight into the cup on No. 18 for a birdie and a 64.

Jhonattan Vegas finished his second round well before lunch with four pars for a 68. He was in the group at 7-under 135 along with Patrick Rodgers (67) and PGA Tour rookie J.T. Poston (69).

A victory might be enough to move Johnson to No. 1 in the world. Johnson would have to win and have world No. 1 Jason Day finish out of the top three to go to No. 1 for the first time.

Day had another 70 and was eight shots behind and tied for 40th.

The third round teed off late Saturday.

LPGA: Adelaide, Australia, Lizette Salas shot a 2-under 71 to take a two-stroke lead into the final round of the Women’s Australian Open at Royal Adelaide.

South Korean-born Australian Su Oh had the round of the day, a 68, and was tied for second with fellow Australian Sarah Jane Smith (74) and Thailand’s Pornanong Phatlum (73).

PGA CHAMPIONS: In Naples, Florida, Miguel Angel Jimenez birdied two of the last four holes to take a one-stroke lead over Fred Couples and Kevin Sutherland into the final round of the Chubb Classic. Jimenez shot a bogey-free 5-under 67 that got him to 12-under 132 in the PGA Tour Champions event at The TwinEagles Club.

EUROPEAN: In Perth, Australia, Brett Rumford shot a 4-under 68 to lead the World Super 6 tournament by five strokes and earn a bye in the first round of match play.

Rumford had a 17-under 199 at Lake Karrinyup in the event sanctioned by the European, Australasian and Asian tours. Champion Louis Oosthuizen (67) was tied for second with Canadian Austin Connelly (66) and Australians Jason Scrivener (66), Adam Blyth (68), Lucas Herbert (69) and Steven Jeffress (66).

The field was cut to 24 and the top eight received first-round byes in the six-hole match play today.