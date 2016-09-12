 Skip to main content

  • Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
    Sam Till Jr tees off on #7 in the City Senior Golf Championship, Monday at Coyote Creek.

  • Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
    Bill Argus chips onto #7 in the City Senior Golf Championship, Monday at Coyote Creek.

  • Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
    Matt Schmidt tees off on #7 in the City Senior Golf Championship, Monday at Coyote Creek.

  • Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
    John Brogan reacts to just missing a long putt on #8 in the City Senior Golf Championship, Monday at Coyote Creek.

  • Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
    Pat Houlihan tees off on #7 in the City Senior Golf Championship, Monday at Coyote Creek.

  • Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
    Tom Wood hits a long putt on #8 in the City Senior Golf Championship, Monday at Coyote Creek.

  • Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
    Steve Vernasco sinks a long putt from the edge of the #9 green in the City Senior Golf Championship, Monday at Coyote Creek.

  • Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
    Matt Rietdorf tees off on #7 in the City Senior Golf Championship, Monday at Coyote Creek.
September 12, 2016 3:56 PM

Men's City Senior Golf Championship, Monday.

