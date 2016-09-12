Men's City Senior Golf Championship, Monday.

Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
Sam Till Jr tees off on #7 in the City Senior Golf Championship, Monday at Coyote Creek.
Bill Argus chips onto #7 in the City Senior Golf Championship, Monday at Coyote Creek.
Matt Schmidt tees off on #7 in the City Senior Golf Championship, Monday at Coyote Creek.
John Brogan reacts to just missing a long putt on #8 in the City Senior Golf Championship, Monday at Coyote Creek.
Pat Houlihan tees off on #7 in the City Senior Golf Championship, Monday at Coyote Creek.
Tom Wood hits a long putt on #8 in the City Senior Golf Championship, Monday at Coyote Creek.
Steve Vernasco sinks a long putt from the edge of the #9 green in the City Senior Golf Championship, Monday at Coyote Creek.
Matt Rietdorf tees off on #7 in the City Senior Golf Championship, Monday at Coyote Creek.