Men's City Senior Golf Championship, Monday.



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

Sam Till Jr tees off on #7 in the City Senior Golf Championship, Monday at Coyote Creek.



Bill Argus chips onto #7 in the City Senior Golf Championship, Monday at Coyote Creek.



Matt Schmidt tees off on #7 in the City Senior Golf Championship, Monday at Coyote Creek.



John Brogan reacts to just missing a long putt on #8 in the City Senior Golf Championship, Monday at Coyote Creek.



Pat Houlihan tees off on #7 in the City Senior Golf Championship, Monday at Coyote Creek.



Tom Wood hits a long putt on #8 in the City Senior Golf Championship, Monday at Coyote Creek.



Steve Vernasco sinks a long putt from the edge of the #9 green in the City Senior Golf Championship, Monday at Coyote Creek.