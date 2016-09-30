Olympic medalists lead off Ryder Cup

CHASKA, Minn. – Europe is sending the Olympic gold and silver medalists out for the first match of the Ryder Cup.

Justin Rose (gold) and Henrik Stenson (silver) are in the opening foursomes match today against Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed. Stenson and Rose won all three of their matches in 2014 at Gleneagles, while Spieth and Reed went 2-0-1 as a team.

Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler will play together for the first time since 2010 at Wales. They will face Rory McIlroy and Andy Sullivan, one of six European rookies.

The only other rookie in the opening session is Thomas Pieters, who will partner with Lee Westwood in the final match against Dustin Johnson and Matt Kuchar.

The third match is Jimmy Walker and Zach Johnson against Sergio Garcia and Martin Kaymer.

Heckler wins big

When a heckler is called out by the hecklee, often it’s time to put up or shut up.

David Johnson did that and more in front of a few of the best golfers on the planet and a full-sized gallery Thursday at the Ryder Cup.

“He putt up,” Henrik Stenson said.

Here’s the skinny:

Johnson, a 30-year-old fan from Mayville, North Dakota, looked on with thousands of others as Rory McIlroy and Andy Sullivan repeatedly missed a 12-foot putt on the eighth green during a practice session at Hazeltine.

Johnson let the group of European Ryder Cup players hear about it from the gallery, so Stenson invited him to come out to the putting surface and show the world how it’s done.

For good measure, Justin Rose plopped down a $100 bill.

Using Sullivan’s putter – about 10 inches shorter than what he is used to – Johnson gave the putt a ride toward the cup.

“A little pacey,” he’d say later. “It was the putt I wanted to hit, just not the right speed.”

Coasting along on Hazeltine’s greens, the ball rammed the back of the cup and dropped in.

Johnson became an instant internet sensation. McIlroy tweeted the putt from his verified account, and murmurs of the feat trickled through the Hazeltine gallery like smoke from the hot dog grills.

Johnson said he doesn’t plan to spend the $100 bill (which the pros signed) but instead encase it in “a very expensive frame.”

Willet apology

We interrupt the all-important preparations for the 41st Ryder Cup to bring you this important public-service message:

Danny Willett is sorry.

He’s sorry about the article his brother penned for the National Club Golfer calling American fans “pudgy, basement-dwelling irritants, stuffed on cookie dough and pissy beer, pausing between mouthfuls of hotdog so they can scream ‘Baba Booey’ until their jelly faces turn red.”

He’s sorry if it’s ruptured the spirit of stuffy collegiality that’s supposed to prevail at these biennial matches – at least until the opening tee shot is struck – between two world powers united in their desire chase a little white ball across expansive green meadows while keeping score.

And the Englishman is sorry, too, about the errant drive on the second hole of his morning practice round that conked a spectator in the head.