Palmer grandson takes LA lead

LOS ANGELES – This is the starring role Sam Saunders prefers.

Saunders, the grandson of Arnold Palmer who so famously kept his composure during a heartfelt eulogy of The King, rolled in birdie putts and kept a clean card at Riviera on Thursday for a 7-under 64 and an early two-shot lead in the Genesis Open.

Saunders called it his best round on the PGA Tour, and it was merely a coincidence that it came on the 50-year anniversary of Palmer defending his title at the Los Angeles Open, when it was played at Rancho Municipal.

“He just always talked about how much he loved coming out there and playing,” Saunders said. “I think his celebrity matched pretty well with the celebrity atmosphere that you have here, so he was obviously comfortable with that.”

Saunders had a two-shot lead over Dustin Johnson, who has a chance to go to No. 1 if he were to win this week. PGA Tour rookie J.T. Poston joined Johnson at 66, while Phil Mickelson was among those at 67.

The first round was unlikely to finish because of a fog delay in the morning, and the bigger concern was a monster storm of rain and wind expected to arrive along the California coast later Thursday.

LPGA: In Adelaide, Australia, After playing for the fourth consecutive week, Katherine Kirk showed little sign of fatigue, shooting an 8-under 65 to take a two-stroke lead after the first round of the Women’s Australian Open.

The Australian player birdied four of the first five holes on the front nine and three of four in the middle of the back nine at Royal Adelaide.

Tied for second with 67s were Marissa Steen and Jane Park of the United States, South Korean Chella Choi and Min Lee of Taiwan.

Michelle Wie, using a new putting grip and stance over the ball on the green, shot 70 and No. 1-ranked Lydia Ko had a 71.

EUROPEAN: In Perth, Australia, Brett Rumford and Mark Foster shot 6-under 66s to lead after the first round of the World Super 6 golf tournament at Lake Karrinyup, with 10 others a stroke off the lead of the European Tour event.