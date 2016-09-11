Senior City Golf Round 1

 Skip to main content

  • Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette
    Defending champion Sam Till Jr. hits the ball at the tee during his turn during the Senior City Golf Championship at Coyote Creek Golf Club in Fort Wayne, IN on Sunday. GALLERY

  • Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette
    Defending champion Sam Till Jr. removes the flag from the green before during his turn during the Senior City Golf Championship at Coyote Creek Golf Club in Fort Wayne, IN on Sunday. GALLERY

  • Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette
    Mike Riecke hits the ball from the tee during his turn during the Senior City Golf Championship at Coyote Creek Golf Club in Fort Wayne, IN on Sunday. GALLERY

  • Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette
    Defending champion Sam Till Jr. watches his ball after putting it on the green during his turn during the Senior City Golf Championship at Coyote Creek Golf Club in Fort Wayne, IN on Sunday. GALLERY

  • Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette
    Mike Riecke checks out the green before his turn during the Senior City Golf Championship at Coyote Creek Golf Club in Fort Wayne, IN on Sunday. GALLERY

  • Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette
    Bill Argus watches his ball after putting it on the green during his turn during the Senior City Golf Championship at Coyote Creek Golf Club in Fort Wayne, IN on Sunday. GALLERY

  • Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette
    Steve Vernasco hits the ball from the tee during his turn during the Senior City Golf Championship at Coyote Creek Golf Club in Fort Wayne, IN on Sunday. GALLERY

  • Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette
    Defending champion Sam Till Jr. reacts after his ball didn't make it into the hole on the green during his turn during the Senior City Golf Championship at Coyote Creek Golf Club in Fort Wayne, IN on Sunday. GALLERY

  • Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette
    Tom Wood hits the ball during his turn during the Senior City Golf Championship at Coyote Creek Golf Club in Fort Wayne, IN on Sunday. GALLERY
September 11, 2016 4:42 PM

Senior City Golf Round 1

