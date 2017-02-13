Spieth cruises to his 9th victory on PGA Tour

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Jordan Spieth kept it simple Sunday and won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am for the ninth PGA Tour title of his young career.

Spieth started with a six-shot lead and no one got closer than three all day. He putted for birdie on all but one hole and closed with a 2-under 70 for a four-shot victory over former U.S. Amateur champion Kelly Kraft, who shot 67.

U.S. Open champion Dustin Johnson shot 68 to finish third.

“That’s a dream round when you’re leading by a bunch,” Spieth said.

It was his first 54-hole lead on the PGA Tour since the Masters, where he lost a five-shot lead on the back nine at Augusta National. The 23-year-old Texan ran off 14 straight pars until a 30-foot birdie on the par-3 17th. That allowed for an easy walk up the 18thwith a four-shot lead.

Two-time Pebble Beach winner Brandt Snedeker closed with nine straight pars for a 70 to finish fourth.

CHAMPIONS: In Boca Raton, Florida, Scott McCarron eagled the par-5 18th hole to win the Allianz Championship for his third PGA Champions Tour victory in his last 17 starts.

McCarron, 51, hit a 7-iron shot from 179 yards to 6 feet to set up the eagle, his second of the day after an 80-foot putt on the par-5 seventh. He closed with a 5-under 67 for a one-stroke victory over Kenny Perry and Carlos Franco.

EUROPEAN-ASIAN: In Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Paraguay’s Fabrizio Zanotti closed birdie-eagle for a 9-under 63 and a one-stroke victory in the Maybank Championship.

Zanotti made a 15-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th to finish at 19-under 269 at Saujana Golf and Country Club. American David Lipsky was second after a 67.

LADIES EUROPEAN: In Barwon Heads, Australia, Melissa Reid of England made a three-foot par putt on the third playoff hole to beat Germany’s Sandra Gal and win the Vic Open, the season-opening event on the Ladies European Tour.

Gal, who closed with a 69, and third-round leader Reid, who shot 72 Sunday, finished with 16-under totals of 276.

American Angel Yin (68) and Australian Su Oh (72) were two strokes behind and tied for third.