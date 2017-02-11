Spieth tied for lead at AT&T

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Jordan Spieth knew the pin position on the ninth hole at Spyglass Hill as much by memory as by sight, which was a good thing considering the fog creeping across the Monterey Peninsula on Friday.

The crowd behind the green couldn’t see Spieth, only a golf ball that landed behind the flag and spun back 3 feet below the cup. Spieth tapped that in for his eighth birdie of the round and a 7-under 65 that put him atop the leaderboard in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Spieth was at 10-under 133.

“I didn’t feel any nerves out there, even though I knew I was toward the lead, just because so much could happen with three courses,” he said.

Derek Fathauer was 8 under for his round at Pebble Beach and tied with Spieth at 10 under. Fathauer had to return this morning to finish his round on the ninth hole. The bigger threat might be Jason Day, the world’s No. 1 player, who was 7 under through 12 holes at Spyglass when play was stopped. Day was at 9 under.

Patrick Reed, who withdrew two weeks ago from the European Tour event in Australia next week because of a respiratory infection, was at 7 under and had one hole to play at Monterey Peninsula.

The sun, rarely seen this week, is supposed to be make an appearance this weekend. Spieth and Day will play Pebble the final two rounds, and it typically is the easiest when the weather is benign.

Seung-Yul Noh was at 7 under with five holes, including a par 5, still to play at Pebble Beach. Pat Perez, who had to withdraw last week when he felt his surgically repaired shoulder acting up, was at 6 under at Monterey Peninsula with the par-3 ninth and its devilish green still to play.

A pair of two-time Pebble winners were still in the mix. Brandt Snedeker was at 5 under with four holes remaining at Spyglass, while Johnson shot 69 and was at 4-under 139 heading to Pebble Beach with Spieth.

CHAMPIONS: In Boca Raton, Florida, Olin Browne had eight birdies in a nine-hole stretch and shot a 9-under 63 on Friday to take the first-round lead in the PGA Champions Tour’s Allianz Championship. The 57-year-old Browne birdied Nos. 17-2 and 4-7 on The Old Course at Broken Sound Club.

Kenny Perry was two strokes back. He opened with an eagle on the par-5 first.

Tom Byrum, Marco Dawson and Scott McCarron shot 66. David Toms, making his second senior start after finishing 14th in the opener last month in Hawaii, was at 67 along with Jay Don Blake and Joe Durant.

Fred Couples eagled the par-5 11th in a 68. He’s playing in Florida for the first time since the 2006 Honda Classic.

EUROPEAN-ASIAN TOUR: In Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Bernd Wiesberger made 11 birdies, including nine in a row, for a 9-under 63 to lead Danny Willett by one stroke halfway through the Maybank Championship. run of the year, despite two bogeys. Willett finished the second round with a 67.