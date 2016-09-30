A fan watches during a foresomes match at the Ryder Cup golf tournament Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minn. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
United Statesâ€™ Patrick Reed reacts after making a putt and winning his match 3 & 2 on the 16th hole during a foresomes match at the Ryder Cup golf tournament Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minn. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Europeâ€™s Rory McIlroy reacts after hitting a ball in the water and losing the seventh hole during a foresomes match at the Ryder Cup golf tournament Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minn. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
September 30, 2016 1:23 PM
US goes 4-0 at Ryder Cup for first time since 1981
Associated Press
CHASKA, Minn. -- The U.S. Ryder Cup team touched some rare air this morning, going 4-0 in a session for the first time since 1981.
Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed got things rolling in the opening match of foursomes by beating Europe's Olympic-medals duo of Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson. In the other three matches:
* Phil Mickelson-Rickie Fowler beat Rory McIlroy-Andy Sullivan, 1 up;
* Jimmy Walker-Zach Johnson beat Sergio Garcia-Martin Kaymer, 4 and 2; and
* Dustin Johnson-Matt Kuchar beat Lee Westwood-Thomas Pieters, 5 and 4.
The last sweep by a U.S. team was the afternoon four-ball session on the second day in 1981. And for all the toasts thrown around about "greatest team ever," don't get any comparisons started.
The 1981 team, which won 18 1/2 -9 1/2, included Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson, Lee Trevino and Johnny Miller