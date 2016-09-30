US goes 4-0 at Ryder Cup for first time since 1981

Associated Press

CHASKA, Minn. -- The U.S. Ryder Cup team touched some rare air this morning, going 4-0 in a session for the first time since 1981.

Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed got things rolling in the opening match of foursomes by beating Europe's Olympic-medals duo of Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson. In the other three matches:

* Phil Mickelson-Rickie Fowler beat Rory McIlroy-Andy Sullivan, 1 up;

* Jimmy Walker-Zach Johnson beat Sergio Garcia-Martin Kaymer, 4 and 2; and

* Dustin Johnson-Matt Kuchar beat Lee Westwood-Thomas Pieters, 5 and 4.

The last sweep by a U.S. team was the afternoon four-ball session on the second day in 1981. And for all the toasts thrown around about "greatest team ever," don't get any comparisons started.

The 1981 team, which won 18 1/2 -9 1/2, included Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson, Lee Trevino and Johnny Miller