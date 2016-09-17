WATERLOO – The DeKalb Barons returned to the field Friday night in a game coach Pete Kempf thought his team was ready to play.

With a 40-14 loss to Columbia City, it was evident the team was physically prepared, but it proved to be a challenge emotionally.

“In retrospect, I thought we were ready, but in the end, it was just emotional exhaustion,” he said. “As coaches and players, we did everything we could to prepare for this game, and I’m so proud of these young men.”

On Sept. 2, juniors Derek Padilla and Lucas Oberkiser were in a vehicle on a DeKalb County road when they were involved in a crash at an intersection. Padilla died at the scene, and Oberkiser died overnight Sept. 6.

The Barons’ scheduled games against New Haven (Sept. 2) and East Noble (Sept. 9) were canceled, but practices continued as the team tried to heal.

“Our opportunity to do it for Derek and Lucas is passed. I don’t like saying, ‘We’re going to do it for those guys,’ I don’t like it,” Kempf said. “We fight for the guys who are right here every day. We do it for those guys. The opportunity to do it for Derek and Lucas has passed, so we have to do it because of them.

“We didn’t do it because of them or for us well enough (Friday), but that doesn’t mean our effort wasn’t there and that doesn’t mean we weren’t ready enough to play.”

A few early mistakes proved costly for the Barons, but they came out after halftime and held the Eagles scoreless, but DeKalb was went scoreless as well.

“We weren’t emotionally strong enough to handle that first turnover, they gave up a few big plays, we didn’t execute the way we normally do,” Kempf said, but added, “We had great practices, I’m so proud of these guys.”

Columbia City raised more than $2,000 in the past week to present to Padilla and Oberkiser’s families at halftime of Friday’s game.

“We’re praying for Pete, we’re praying for the DeKalb community, and we’ve been texting in the past couple weeks,” Eagles coach Brett Fox said. “Pete’s one heck of a coach, and he’s the right person to be in this situation because of his motivation, his encouragement and the type of leader that he is.

“DeKalb is lucky to have a guy like that.”

Eagles quarterback Brock Snouffer completed 12 of 17 passes for 233 yards and three touchdowns against the Barons and ran 15 times for 78 yards and three more scores.

Ethan Christen had 92 receiving yards and a touchdown and Noah Judd finished with 82 yards and two touchdowns for the Eagles (2-3, 2-0).

DeKalb’s Kyle Dunham connected with Alec Brunson for 16 yards for the Barons’ first touchdown, and Trevor Boyce had a 62-yard touchdown reception.

Boyce finished with 138 receiving yards.

But the mental mistakes added up. The Barons finished with five turnovers and had to recover two fumbles.

“All we can say is that these wounds will heal with time, but the only way we can heal them faster is with each other,” Kempf said. “We don’t have a choice. The world is continuing to move on, no one’s going to wait on us. We have to hit the grindstone, we have to hit it hard, and we’re going to start tomorrow, and we’re going to get better and execute better.

“We have no other choice.”

areichel@jg.net