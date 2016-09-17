'Tricky' Chargers upset No. 1 Saints

Sensing that Bishop Dwenger was on the ropes, Carroll looked for the knockout blow.

It was time for the “Jelly Donut.”

Having just scored touchdowns on an interception return and a fumble recovery return, Chargers offensive coordinator Andy Papagiannis called for the Jelly Donut play, a double-reverse pass.

Quarterback Jack Miguel connected with Justin Becker on a 48-yard touchdown strike, ultimately proving the deciding points in Carroll’s 36-21 home victory Friday over the Saints, the No. 1 team in Class 4A.

“When you get the ball back quickly, if you can score quickly, that can be a backbreaker in the game,” Carroll coach Doug Dinan said. “That’s where our mindset was. A little flea flicker, something a little tricky, and it worked out.”

After Dwenger (4-1, 4-1 SAC) opened the scoring on Peter Winkeljohn’s short run midway through the first quarter, Carroll (4-1, 4-1) exploded for 36 unanswered points – all in the second quarter.

And with the Saints facing a 29-point halftime deficit, quarterback Blake Podschlne took to the air. Dwenger’s senior signal caller would ultimately throw 47 times in an effort to post points quickly, without too much time running off the clock.

But Carroll’s secondary proved up to the task, picking off five Podschlne offerings on a night when the Saints turned the ball over seven times.

“The defense played phenomenal all night long,” Dinan said. “We capitalized on a couple of turnovers in the first half, and that was the difference.”

The Chargers victory snapped an 18-game Dwenger winning streak dating to last season. It also threw a wrench into the Saints’ SAC title hopes, as Snider stands as the lone remaining unbeaten after a 23-17 victory over Homestead.

Carroll still faces a pair of tough challenges in the form of the Spartans and Concordia in back-to-back weeks, and must hope for a Snider slip-up, but the Chargers stepped up to put themselves in the conference championship conversation.

“If you’re going to be a champion team, you have to do those things, and that’s what our kids did tonight,” Dinan said.

Carroll has played with two quarterbacks this season – senior Ian Miller and Miguel, a junior, with each seeing about two possessions before the other takes over for a couple.

But with Miller missing time last week against Northrop, then taking multiple big hits from the Dwenger defense early, Miguel took all the second-half snaps.

“It was an ugly win, but we got it done,” Miguel said. “The big play really helped us out. When we got a push with the offensive line, we had some successful runs.”

And that Jelly Donut sure ended up in tasty fashion.

“We’ve been practicing that,” Miguel said. “It’s our safety gadget when we need it.”