1st regional for C. Noble

Thanks to a 63-40 victory over Delphi on Saturday night in Winamac, the Central Noble girls basketball team has captured a regional championship for the first time.

The Cougars will play in the Class 2A semistate against Oak Hill, while the other game will pit Eastern vs. Covenant Christian.

Sydney Freeman had 25 points for Central Noble, which used a 20-8 second-quarter run to take control with a 30-15 lead. Meleah Leatherman had 24 points for the Cougars.

To advance to the championship game of the Winamac Regional, the Cougars needed a 34-33 victory earlier in the day over South Adams.

South Adams went on a 13-5 second-quarter run to take a 23-15 halftime lead in that game. But Central Noble buckled down in the third quarter and outscored the Starfires 12-2 in the third quarter.

Leatherman had 14 points to lead the Cougars.

South Adams’ Lexi Dellinger had 17 points, including 6-of-6 shooting at the free-throw line, and teammate Madi Wurster had six points.

RIVERTON PARKE 54, SOUTHERN WELLS 37: In the semifinals of a Class A regional at Tri-Central, Riverton Parke put the game out of reach with a 17-6 run in the fourth quarter.

Tayler Vauters had 16 points for Riverton Parke. Jessica Yencer led Southern Wells with 13 points on 4-of-13 shooting.

Boys basketball

CARMEL 70, CARROLL 65: At Carroll, John Michael Mulloy scored 20 points, and Luke Heady added 16 as the Greyhounds outscored the Chargers 43-36 in the second half to win.

Anthony Martin scored 18 points for Carroll.

CANTERBURY 67, SMITH ACADEMY 50: At Canterbury, Michael Brothers scored 20 points to lead the Cavaliers. Cam Kreiger added 17 points. Justin Booker had 16 points for Smith.

HUNTINGTON NORTH 60, WAYNE 44: At Huntington, Zach Daugherty had 16 points, and Hunter Hollowell had 15 to lead the Vikings. Darian Causey led Wayne with 11 points.

MERRILLVILLE 53, WARSAW 48: In Warsaw, Cameron Wilbon had 28 points for to lead Merrillville. Kyle Mangas scored 23 for Warsaw.

MISHAWAKA 62, WAWA­SEE 58: In Syracuse, Trevon Coleman scored 16 points in Wawasee’s loss.