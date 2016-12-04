4 in line for SAC awards

Two candidates have emerged from the field for both the SAC’s prestigious Euell A. Wilson and Glass Spike awards.

The Euell Wilson Award is given to the outstanding senior football player in the SAC this season. The award is named after the late Bishop Dwenger standout, who was instrumental to the Saints’ success in the early 1990s.

The Glass Spike Award is given to the conference’s top volleyball player and is not restricted by grade level.

Both awards will be presented Monday at the Mirro Center for Research and Innovation on the campus of Parkview Regional Medical Center at an awards ceremony co-sponsored by The Journal Gazette and Parkview Sports Medicine.

Euell Wilson Award

Mac Hippenhammer, Snider

The senior receiver/kick returner led the Panthers (12-1) to a 2015 5A state championship and then a trip to the semistate this season.

The Penn State recruit caught 47 passes for 611 yards and seven touchdowns but also had four more scores on kick returns. He was especially big in the postseason as Snider made a run that ended just short of a return trip to the state finals, losing in the semistate to eventual state champion Westfield.

Peter Morrison, Concordia

A senior quarterback, Morrison completed 244 of 366 passes for 3,980 yards and totaled 52 touchdowns for the 3A state champion Cadets (13-2).

In the 56-14 title game win over Lawrenceburg, Morrison set a state finals record with six touchdown passes and a 3A-record 376 passing yards. Morrison was also involved in several other state finals and 3A records to help the Cadets win their first football state championship.

Glass Spike Award

Abby Bojrab, Bishop Dwenger

The senior outside hitter led the Saints (29-8) to an SAC tournament championship and a Class 3A regional title. Dwenger fell to Yorktown in the semistate.

This season, Bojrab had 320 kills, 297 digs and 103 aces for the Saints.

Teddie Sauer, Concordia

As a senior middle hitter, Sauer paced the Cadets (23-12) to an SAC regular-season title, as well as a 4A regional championship. Concordia went down to Zionsville in the semistate.

Sauer had 316 kills, 203 digs and 83 blocks this season for the Cadets.

