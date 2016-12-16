5 TO WATCH SEASON PREVIEW

Northeast Indiana lost three individual state champions to graduation after last season.

Carroll’s Ryan Huizing and Homestead diver Kevin Frebel won titles last year. And Snider’s Gabe Swardson won his championship as a junior.

There is still an abundance of talent in the area sure to improve on last year’s performances and, undoubtedly, there will be newcomers to emerge from the area’s top programs and shine this season.

Individuals

Noah Marble, Homestead: The senior diver finished third at last year’s state championships to Frebel (his teammate who is now at Kentucky) and junior Isaac Khamis of Richmond.

Jackson Kent, Carroll: The senior was on the state championship 400-yard freestyle relay team, the third-place 200 medley relay team, sixth individually in the 200 individual medley and seventh in the 100 free.

Jacob Steele, Snider: The senior finished third individually in the 100 back, 12th in the 200 IM, and was a member of two relay teams: the ninth-place 200 medley relay and the 13th-place 400 free relay.

Bryce Warner, Homestead: The junior was sixth individually in the 500 freestyle to earn all-state honors at last year’s state meet.

Noah Yarian, Carroll: The sophomore finished ninth in the 100 back, the top freshman in the event, and was a member of the Chargers’ third-place 200 medley relay team.

Teams

Carroll: The Chargers finished fifth at last year’s state finals and return two members of the state championship 400 free relay team (senior Parker Bull and Kent) and sophomore Jack McCurdy, who qualified individually in the 500 free.

Homestead: The Spartans finished eighth at last year’s state finals and will be boosted by Marble and its dive team but also return senior Noah Dalton, junior Scott Hodson, senior Chase Chastain, sophomore Julian Norman and junior Riley Anderson.

Snider: The Panthers finished 11th in last year’s state finals. In addition to Steele, the Panthers return junior Jacob Miller with state experience from the 13th-place 400 freestyle relay team.

Wawasee: The Warriors return junior Brady Robinson who qualified as an individual in the 200 individual medley.

Warsaw: The Tigers won their ninth consecutive sectional title last year. The team returns junior Evan Borchers, senior Hudson Snyder and sophomore Alex Cook with state experience on relay teams.

Storylines

Former Homestead standout Tori Bagan has joined the coaching staff at Carroll. Bagan is a three-time qualifier for the U.S. Olympic Trials.

Homestead took back its sectional crown last year, winning its 20th overall title over Carroll, which had won the title in 2014 and 2015.

Kent signed to swim at Missouri, Steele is heading to Indiana and Marble to Pittsburgh.

Concordia has one diver on its roster: Matthew Hayward, a freshman.

Carmel won the team title last year 216-215 over Zionsville, thanks to a second-place finish in the 400 freestyle relay.

Zionsville finished fourth in the event, giving the Greyhounds the needed boost to take the team title.

areichel@jg.net