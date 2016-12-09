5 To Watch SEASON PREVIEW

Homestead sophomore Jackie Brenn was the lone area state champion in girls swimming or diving last year after winning the 1-meter diving event, the first freshman in state competition history to do so. There are other all-state performances returning, too, in addition to other finishes from the consolation finals.

Brenn’s performance helped the Spartans finish in the top 10, one of two area teams along with Carroll (ninth).

Despite the loss of experienced swimmers to graduation, an abundance of talent is returning in the area.

Five individuals

1. Megan Johnson, Homestead: The senior finished seventh in the 200-yard freestyle, was on the team that finished eighth in the 200-free relay and was on the 400-free relay team that finished 10th at last year’s state finals.

2. Paige Miller, Wawasee: The senior finished fourth in the 500 free and 12th in the 200 free at last year’s state finals

3. Jordyn Polderman, Snider: The senior finished 17th in the 200 individual medley and qualified as an individual in the 100 freestyle and was a member of the Panthers’ 200-medley relay team.

4. Jackie Brenn, Homestead: The sophomore won the state championship in 1-meter diving, the first freshman ever to win the event.

5. Abigail Johnston, Carroll: The senior finished eighth in the 50 free, sixth in the 100 fly, was a member of the third-place 200-free relay team and seventh-place 400-free relay team.

Five teams

1. Carroll: The Chargers finished ninth at last year’s state finals and repeated as sectional champions. The team returns four individual qualifiers from last year’s state championships: Johnston, senior Abbie Young and sophomores Gretchen Kraus and Avery Brooks.

2. Homestead: The Spartans finished seventh at last year’s state finals boosted by Brenn’s state championship in diving. The team also returns divers Kayla Luarde and Mallory Walker.

3. Snider: The Panthers have won 24 consecutive SAC championships. In addition to Polderman’s state experience, senior Megan Carpenter and junior Jacquelyn L’Heureux were on the 200-medley relay that finished 27th at last year’s state meet.

4. Warsaw: The Tigers finished 18th at last year’s state finals and runner-up to Culver in the sectional. The team returns senior Brenna Morgan who finished fifth in the 50 free, ninth in the 100 free and as a member of the 200-freestyle relay and 200-medley relay.

5. Wawasee: The Warriors finished 21st at last year’s state finals and, as of Nov. 27, were ranked 20th in the coaches’ association rankings.

Five storylines

1. New coaches: Justin Max has taken over at Homestead, Stephanie Jamison is the new coach at Snider and Meredith Eakins is new at East Noble.

2. Experience returning: South Adams is returning all four members of its state-qualifying 400-freestyle relay: sophomore Ashley LeFever, junior Olivia VonGunten and seniors Brette Klopp and Ashton Klopp. Ashton Klopp was also an individual qualifier in the 200 freestyle.

3. Building: Northrop has 26 girls on its swim roster, but no seniors.

4. New to the pool: Wayne sophomore Kayla Bunkowske is trying swimming for the first time. She told Generals coach Lindsay Racine how humbling it is trying a new sport after being a top athlete in other sports such as soccer. The Generals have Patraporn Chayasoontorn on their roster, a foreign exchange student from Thailand.

5. No let up: Carmel won its national-record 30th straight state championship last year. The last team other than the Greyhounds to win a state title was Anderson in 1985.

