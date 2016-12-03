9-0 Blackhawk run stuns Bulldogs

The Blackhawk Christian boys basketball team rallied for a 78-76 win over New Haven on Friday.

The Braves (2-1) trailed 76-69 with 55 seconds left but outscored the Bulldogs 9-0 the rest of the way.

Lucas Kroft scored 23 points for Blackhawk Christian. Jalan Mull added 16 points and Drake Thompson had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

New Haven is 1-1.

CONCORDIA 57, CANTERBURY 37: Jadon Dance’s 20 points helped the Cadets to a home win.

Concordia (1-0) also got 15 points from Adam Gottschalk. Canterbury (1-2) got 20 points from Cam Kreiger.

NORTH SIDE 67, DEKALB 42: In the Legends’ road win, Brandan Johnson had 17 points as North Side improved to 3-0.

Logan Kruse scored 17 points for the Barons (0-2).

HERITAGE 41, LEO 40, OT: The visiting Patriots outscored the Lions 13-5 in the fourth quarter to force overtime and then won it in the extra session.

Rylie Schane had 17 points for Heritage (1-0), while Eli Steiner had 14 points for Leo (2-1).

WHITKO 71, WABASH 59: The Wildcats got 24 points from Nate Walpole in the road win.

Whitko (2-0) also got 17 points from Spencer Sroufe.

HUNTINGTON NORTH 62, SOUTHWOOD 58: Hunter Hollowell continued his scoring spree with 29 points in the road win.

Hollowell was averaging 31.5 points per game coming in for the Vikings (2-1).

Girls

NORTHROP 62, BISHOP DWENGER 59: Ellen Ross had 39 points, but the host Saints fell in an SAC game to the Bruins.

Northrop improved to 3-4 and 1-2 in the conference. Dwenger dropped to 6-1 and 1-1.

BISHOP LUERS 72, NORTHRIDGE 28: Taylor Bradley’s 17 points led the Knights to the big win at home.

Luers improved to 3-3.