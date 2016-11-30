Angola girls hold off Fairfield

Sydney Boyd scored 10 points to lead the Angola girls basketball team to a 44-42 win Tuesday over Fairfield.

The Hornets outscored the Falcons 19-4 in the second quarter to lead 31-20 at halftime. Fairfield came back with a 14-6 third quarter, but it wasn’t enough.

Felicity Bontrager and Katie Lashley each scored 12 points for the Falcons.

Boys basketball

BISHOP LUERS 69, CANTERBURY 53: At Canterbury, Anton Berry scored 30 points to lead the Knights (1-0), while J.J. Foster Jr. added 12 and Jalen Causey had 10.

Michael Brothers led the Cavaliers (0-2) with 17, Cam Kreiger added 16 and Mez Ijomanta 10.

Boys swimming

BELLMONT 92, COLUMBIA CITY 86: At Bellmont, the Eagles’ Aaron Fix won the 100-yard backstroke (59.17 seconds) and the 200 individual medley (2:10.21). Matt Webber won the 200 free (1:55.64) and 100 free (53.10) for the meet’s only two multiple winners.

SOUTH ADAMS 88.5, ADAMS CENTRAL 70.5: At Adams Central, the Starfires’ Zach Teeple won the 100 back and 200 IM and the Flying Jets’ Tristan Anderson won the 200 free and 100 free.

EAST NOBLE 118, HUNTINGTON NORTH 38: At Huntington North, the Knights’ Anthony Pham won the 200 IM and 100 breast and Ben Kline won the 50 free and 100 free.

WAWASEE 127, ELKHART MEMORIAL 55: At Wawasee, Brett Willaman won the 200 free and 100 free to pace the Warriors’ win.

Girls swimming

COLUMBIA CITY 116, BELLMONT 56: At Bellmont, the Eagles won every event, with freshman Sophia Hatcher winning the 100 free (1:00.38) and 100 back (1:07.86) and sophomore Mykaela Crowell the 200 IM (2:33.32) and 100 breast (1:16.90).

SOUTH ADAMS 125, ADAMS CENTRAL 50: At Adams Central, the Starfires got multiple-event wins from Brette Klopp (200 free, 100 back), Ashlton Klopp (200 IM, 100 fly) and Ashley LeFever (50 free, 100 free).

EAST NOBLE 96, HUNTINGTON NORTH 74: At Huntington North, the Vikings’ Emma Helmlich won the 200 IM and 100 free and Allie Aschliman won the 100 fly and 100 back.

WAWASEE 121, ELKHART MEMORIAL 55: At Wawasee, Paige Miller won the 200 IM and 100 breast to help the Warriors win.