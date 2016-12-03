Archers win on emotional night

On the afternoon of Nov. 22, the Fort Wayne basketball community was shaken by a death in the family.

On Friday, the Snider girls basketball team took the court at South Side for the first time without senior guard Peytin Chamble, who died in a car crash Nov. 22.

With emotions charged, the Archers came out with a 79-72 double-overtime victory.

“It’s been heavy on all of us,” South Side coach Juanita Goodwell said. “My girls played AAU with them, grew up with Peytin, so we’ve been dealing with it, too. Saturday (Nov. 26), four of my starters went to the funeral instead of coming to our game.

“We needed to play (Friday), they needed to play tonight and we waited until after the game because we wanted to play a clean game which is what we did.”

Before the game, seniors Allana Hurst and Kyla Covington presented Chamble’s No. 5 jersey to the Snider crowd and laid it on the back of a chair along the Panther bench.

After the game, the gym observed a moment of silence, and Snider was presented with gifts honoring Chamble.

“There’s a lot of emotion,” Snider coach Greg Friend said. “There was a lot of emotion coming into the game. There was a lot of emotion leading up to the game, and we’ve only had two or three good practices this week and we said we were going to play the game anyway.

“We wanted to get in there, get our feet wet and get into things. They worked hard. They battled the best they could. There was a lot of emotion, a lot of kids crying at the end of the game because they gave everything they had.”

South led 45-28 at halftime, but Snider rallied to within 54-45 at the end of the third quarter and tied the game at 60 with a layup from Covington.

Covington’s put-back with less than 30 seconds left gave the Panthers their first lead at 64-62.

Sharmari Jackson’s two free throws with 6 seconds left in regulation sent the game into overtime.

“(At halftime) we talked a little bit about that we played their kind of game the first half and we had to come back in the second half and play our kind of game,” Friend said. “That’s what we did. We played better half-court defense, we got them to turn the ball over a little bit more and we got some fast-break opportunities and just did well with that.”

Free throws kept the Panthers in the game during overtime and a layup from Kalyn Pickens with less than three seconds remaining tied it at 70.

In the second overtime, the Archers capitalized from six trips to the free-throw line, going 7 for 12.

“I’m really just proud of Snider,” Goodwell said. “The effort that they came out here with, they were down big at halftime and just turned up a new level and came out on fire. To have that kind of mentality and aggressiveness and just keep fighting, it says a lot about that Snider team.

“I’m proud of my team for sticking through, we knew free throws were going to be a factor for us tonight. I think this is probably our best shooting night from the line since the season started.”

