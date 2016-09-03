Back carries Homestead

As Homestead running back Jordan Presley was recapping his performance in the Spartans’ 38-27 win over Bishop Luers on Friday, he was reminded to go give his offensive linemen hugs as thanks for the holes they opened for him.

It was going to be the first time all night he stopped long enough to exchange pleasantries. For the two hours before that, Presley was too busy running by his linemen, as well as the Knights’ defenders.

Presley, a sophomore, carried 22 times for 255 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns. He also had an 86-yard kickoff return in the first quarter as Homestead remained unbeaten at 3-0. Bishop Luers, which played host to the Spartans at Saint Francis’ D’Arcy Stadium, fell to 1-2.

“I’ve never had a game like that before,” Presley said. “It was a hard-fought game. Our offense was able to open up some big holes for me to get into the end zone.”

Presley has rushed for 580 yards in three games and has established himself as one of the top backs in the SAC. And the Spartans have established themselves as a contender for the title, not to mention the league leader in perseverance.

Homestead lost its Division I quarterback, Drew Keszei, in the season opener, then had to rally from a 21-0 deficit and watch a last-second game-winning field goal attempt by Concordia miss by inches in its 27-26 victory last week.

Against Luers, the Spartans overcame a 21-10 deficit, blocked a field goal and returned it for a touchdown that was waived off by an inadvertent whistle, and then made a goal-line stand in the final minute.

“Our kids continue to show heart,” Homestead coach Chad Zolman said. “I’m proud of them. We’ve fought and fought, and we’ve overcome adversity in a ton of different ways. I told them at the beginning of the year … the only thing guaranteed in football is adversity, and it’s the truth. Our kids have shown that they can handle it.”

Luers built its 21-10 lead during a wild first quarter thanks to two touchdown runs by J’Lyn Charlton – the first on a 56-yard run – and a score by Tyreeon Hambright. Charlton, the Knights’ leading rusher, injured his ankle late in the quarter and did not return until midway through the third.

Presley’s kickoff return had given Homestead a 10-7 lead early, and it set a precedent as teammate Cameron Shannon returned a kick 83 yards that cut the lead to 21-17 late in the first quarter.

Jiya Wright, who replaced Keszei at quarterback, scored on a 2-yard run with 1:50 left in the first half to give Homestead a 24-21 lead.

Presley gave his team a 31-21 lead with 9:24 remaining with a two-yard touchdown, which he set up a few plays earlier with a 72-yard run.

But Hambright got the Knights to within 31-27 with his second touchdown, this time from 2 yards out. The Spartans helped the cause with back-to-back pass-interference penalties on the drive.

The Knights got the ball at Homestead’s 28, thanks to a blocked punt by D.J. Harris, then had first-and-goal at the 9. On fourth down from the 6, Homestead linebacker Moses Girardot knocked away Zach Robbins’ pass to Justin Gaston in the end zone to end the threat.

“So many things didn’t go our way, and our kids still fought and fought and fought,” Zolman said. “That fourth-down play, that was a great play.”

Presley then capped the night with an 89-yard scoring run down the right sideline.

“We want everybody to know that we want to be the best in the SAC, and that’s our goal,” he said.