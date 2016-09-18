Back-nine effort lifts Dwenger

ANGOLA – Coming into the season, it was unclear how successful the Bishop Dwenger girls golf team would be after losing two key players from last year and getting a new head coach.

But the Saints came up big at Zollner Golf Course on Saturday, winning the Angola sectional 347-351 over DeKalb. Leo finished third at 352.

“It’s awesome,” individual medalist Sarah Frazier said of the Saints’ win, “especially since we didn’t know if we were going to be a good team this year since we lost our No. 2 and No. 3, so it’s awesome to make it this far and win sectionals.”

Frazier shot a 4-over 74 in a round that started in wet and breezy conditions.

“You just have to stay focused and adjust,” she said, “and if it starts raining really hard, you just put on your rain gear and get ready.”

First-year head coach Megan Ryan was surprised at the team’s resilience to come back and secure the win on the back nine.

“It means a lot,” she said. “They’ve been playing their best, playing hard and a lot of hard work, and with this morning’s conditions, it’s been great especially with their turnaround on the back nine. I’m really proud of them as we finished today.”

Leo’s Brooke Moser finished second with a 79 and Lexy Stuckey was third with 80.

The sectional was the second consecutive weekend the Barons beat the Lions after winning last week’s Northeast Eight conference tournament.

“It’s really big,” coach Trent Stuckey said. “At the sectional, your first goal is to make sure you advance and secondarily to win. We knew there were four teams and we came back with a solid performance on the back nine. We didn’t get the start we wanted but the girls were resilient and really buckled down in the back nine.

“I told the girls, ‘We have a nine-hole tournament here, it’s going to be really close. Forget what’s happened in the first nine and let’s go if we can take our focus up a notch,’ and they did that.”

Moser was unsure throughout the season how the two freshmen on Leo’s varsity squad would react to the pressure, but No. 5 Isabelle Baldwin shot an 88, second-best on the team.

“That was pretty exciting to come in and see that she did really well,” Moser said. “I think (the third-place finish is) pretty good because I wasn’t really expecting what we were going to do. We had two freshmen coming in (Baldwin and Anna Munson), and I was hoping they’d come in and play their best and just play their game and see how they end up.”

Blackhawk Christian’s Casey Bunner (81), Angola’s Lauren Stanley (82) and Fremont’s Raigan Porath (83) advanced to next weekend’s regional as individuals.

EAST NOBLE SECTIONAL: At Noble Hawk Golf Links, Carroll won 338-357 over Concord led by medalist Sarah Banister’s 75. West Noble’s Hannah Godfrey (85), Fairfield’s Regina Raber (86) and Columbia City’s Abbey Polanco (90) advanced as individuals.

WARSAW SECTIONAL: At Stonehenge Golf & Country Club, NorthWood (340), Wawasee (385) and Warsaw (391) advanced to next week’s regional.

The Norwell sectional at Timber Ridge Golf Course and the Huntington North sectional at Norwood Golf Club were postponed to noon Monday.

