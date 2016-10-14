Bellmont's Capt. Calm

Bellmont senior setter Taylor Bebout has been able to continue expanding on the leadership role she’s held for the past couple of years during her final season.

“Ever since she took the starting position as a sophomore, she’s just really brought that level of experience,” coach Craig Krull said. “Volleyball’s her only sport. She plays club down in Muncie, and she really brings that calmness and consistent play to our team.

“She’s also been voted as the captain, so her teammates look to her when things aren’t going well to calm the ship and keep everybody going the same direction.”

That direction is toward the postseason, which begins next week with sectionals. The host Braves open against Marion on Oct. 22.

Bebout committed to NCAA Division I No. 25 Western Kentucky when she was a sophomore. Having that kind of talent and experience on the team is something Krull said he values.

“I’ve been lucky at Bellmont where I’ve had some kids who have gone Division I and it helps those younger kids to help and watch and focus during practice and when we’re struggling,” he said. “Just those things, that mentality younger kids can look up to.”

Western Kentucky was the perfect compromise among school size, distance from home, team atmosphere and culture for Bebout.

“I visited Alabama and that was way too big and really far,” Bebout said, “and I visited Ohio State and that was also too big. Western Kentucky is a top-25 program, which is nice knowing that I’m going to a high-level program like that.”

Krull said he believes being committed to a top-flight program has fine-tuned Bebout’s focus during the season.

“From what I understand, when she goes down to Western Kentucky, there will already be a junior or senior setter,” he said.

“That gives her some motivation to maybe compete for that job so that maybe gets into her mind to push herself to get that starting position.”

Bebout, who has played volleyball since she was 9 years old, knows what it takes to be a good setter.

“Court awareness,” she said, “knowing who you have on the opposite side, knowing who your go-to hitter is and if you have a hitter that’s on fire, you just keep feeding them until they make a mistake. And being a good leader. You have to be able to talk and know what’s going on on the floor.”

There’s more to it than her on-court leadership, though, and Krull commends this year’s senior class of Kindra Glancy, Lizah Okoniewski, Alyssa Brune, Erika MacDowell and Madison Macklin for the guidance they’ve shown the underclassmen.

“All the seniors, they’re always helping out the younger kids, but it started from somewhere where Taylor is the senior setter,” Krull said, “the one who’s in charge of the offense.

“Everyone’s been open. There’s no attitude, looking forward to the same goal moving forward.”

