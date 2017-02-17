Bellmont wrestlers are back among best

State finals Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis When: 6 p.m. today; 9:30 a.m. Saturday TV: Fox Sports Indiana (7:30 p.m. finals only)

For a wrestling program as storied as Bellmont, one of the most history-soaked in the state – three team state titles, 12 individual state champions, 31 regional team titles (second all time), 42 team conference championships since the school’s opening in 1967 – there’s been an uncharacteristic dry spell.

In fact, it’s been five years since the Braves had a wrestler earn a state medal that is given to the top eight finishers in each weight class.

To earn one of those medals, a wrestler must get past the opening round, which takes place tonight at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis.

A win tonight ensures three matches Saturday, as well as a place in that top eight.

There’s a connection between that last place-winner – Brad Busse at 182 pounds in 2012 – and this year’s crop of Bellmont hopefuls. A bond of brotherhood, to be exact.

His younger brother Tony (semistate runner-up at 160) will join three other Braves seniors – Caleb Hankenson (semistate runner-up at 195), Grant Gutierrez (third in semistate at 138) and Bryce Baumgartner (semistate champion at 170) – on the mats looking to get Bellmont wrestling back on the podium.

“Hopefully we can get that streak going again and leave our mark on history,” Tony Busse said.

The Braves would have had five wrestlers in the mix had senior Jon Becker, who was ranked 11th at 126, not come down with mono just before the state tournament.

Those five have pushed each other all season in the practice room. And having that much talent can sometimes make practices more difficult than the actual matches.

“It can get rough up there during lives, during full go,” Tony Busse said. “It’s four state-ranked guys going at it all the time. Iron sharpens iron, and it makes you better.”

Those battles have especially paid off for Baumgartner (34-1), who typically trains with Hankenson (41-2), as Baumgartner became just the ninth wrestler in Bellmont history to win four sectional championships.

“He has that extra 20 pounds of strength plus on me,” Baumgartner said. “Whenever I wrestle kids that are stronger than me, I don’t feel like I’m overmatched.”

While Bellmont has the history, Carroll’s finding strength in numbers – namely, the number 5.

The Chargers won their fifth straight team regional title this year and are sending five wrestlers to the state finals.

The five state qualifiers are the most by any area school and a school record.

Joe Just (113), Joel Byman (126), Joel Arney (145), Tyler McKeever (220) and Jessie Lawson (285) placed third in their respective weight classes at semistate. All five lost in the semifinals before rebounding with a win in the consolation finals, and coach Tim Sloffer hopes that acts as a springboard to success this weekend.

“We have the best chance now to hopefully get some guys to place on the podium,” Sloffer said. “I think it’s nice to have a group there so it’s not all (one person).

“They can kind of help each other.”

And while it’s Bellmont looking to snap its dry spell, Sloffer said the Braves’ tradition is something everyone in the area can strive to meet.

“I certainly appreciate what Bellmont has done over the years, and we’d obviously like to have some of that success that they’ve had in the past,” Sloffer said. “We just want to keep pushing ourselves to achieve more.”

Garrett may not have the success of an established program such as Bellmont or the building tradition of Carroll, but the Railroaders also set a school record with three state finalists – Brayden Shearer (106), Dylan Demarco (126) and Carlos Aguirre (145).

For coach Nick Kraus, those continued steps forward are best viewed when thinking about where you’ve come from.

“The one thing with all the kids, nobody’s a returning state champion, this is their first time there,” Kraus said.

“They can look at their draws and be scared and nervous about their draws, or they can look back at last year when they didn’t have the chance to be nervous and scared.”