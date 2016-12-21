Big 2nd half builds Saints' confidence

Bishop Dwenger can now go into the SAC tournament next week with a little more confidence after a 66-46 non-conference home win over Norwell on Tuesday.

“I think it built our confidence as a team and we started to run off momentum, and I think that will carry on into the tournament,” Bishop Dwenger’s Jayda Smith said. “We were running our offenses and executing our plays and people got open. I was able to get them the ball, and once they started to collapse on my teammates, I was able to get open.”

Smith finished with 20 points to lead the Saints (7-4). Ellen Ross added 16.

Bishop Dwenger, 1-4 in the SAC and coming off four straight losses to conference opponents, was able to correct some flaws and get on a roll in the second half after being tied at 27 at halftime.

“Being aggressive and just staying aggressive on the press,” Saints coach Cleveland Inge said of the biggest difference in the fourth quarter. “We pressed and everybody did their part. Everybody moved where they were supposed to, looking for pick-offs and passes. Jayda Smith got hot. The basket had to be as big as the ocean for her because she couldn’t miss.

“Josie Kolkman on the free-throw line, hitting her free throws (5 of 6), just whoever we subbed in did everything they were supposed to do. They played together well. It makes my job easy.”

Bishop Dwenger built a 36-29 lead in the first two minutes of the second half, but Norwell was able to get within 41-38 on a 3-pointer from Kaylee Roller.

The Saints outscored the Knights 22-6 in the fourth quarter.

“It’s great for us,” Ross said. “We haven’t been doing too great the past few games, but this game we really stepped it up, we played as a team and everybody went out there and fought hard.

“Our team effort, moving the ball a lot more, getting into open spots and just reading the defense helped us a lot. We just had confidence in each other, confidence is key. We moved the ball a lot and looked for open shots.”

Roller finished with 12, Courtney Beer 11 and Logan Rowles 10 for the Knights (6-4).

“Norwell’s a great program, great coaching, the kids are very well disciplined, and to beat a program like that is huge, no matter whether we’re going into the (SAC) tournament,” Inge said. “To put it all together and do what we did tonight shows that we’re getting to those steps to get to the SAC. It’s a lot of fun to watch them come together and play hard.”

Bishop Dwenger, the No. 6 seed, opens the SAC tournament against No. 3 Carroll at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday.

“Going into the SAC Holiday tournament, you know it’s going to be a dogfight,” Inge said. “Those are some of the best teams in the area, and if we can pull out a couple wins in there, I’ll be happy, too.”

areichel@jg.net