  • Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
    The Carroll Chargers celebrate their 2-0 win over Bishop Dwenger Saturday at the soccer sectional. Carroll won on two penalty kicks by Nicole Fosnough.

  • Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
    Eva Toscos of Carroll blocks out Grady Clark of Bishop Dwenger, 1st half Saturday at the soccer sectional.

  • Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
    Carroll's Eva Toscos, left, rushes in to congratulate teammate Nicole Fosnough after her second penalty kick goal in the second half against Bishop Dwenger.

  • Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
    Bishop Dwenger goalie Noelle Rolfsen leaps to block a shot as Carroll's Taryn Bowie closes in, 1st half Saturday at the soccer sectional.

  • Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
    Carroll Chargers rush in to congratulate teammate Nicole Fosnough, far right, after her first penalty kick goal in the second half against Bishop Dwenger.

  • Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
    Raegan Leonard of Carroll collides with Samantha Eagan of Bishop Dwenger, 2nd half Saturday at the soccer sectional.

  • Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
    Paxton Simerman of Bishop Dwenger blocks Eva Toscos of Carroll off the ball, 2nd half Saturday at the soccer sectional.
October 08, 2016 6:07 PM

Bishop Dwenger vs Carroll, section soccer, Saturday.

