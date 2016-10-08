Bishop Dwenger vs Carroll, section soccer, Saturday.



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

The Carroll Chargers celebrate their 2-0 win over Bishop Dwenger Saturday at the soccer sectional. Carroll won on two penalty kicks by Nicole Fosnough.



Eva Toscos of Carroll blocks out Grady Clark of Bishop Dwenger, 1st half Saturday at the soccer sectional.



Carroll's Eva Toscos, left, rushes in to congratulate teammate Nicole Fosnough after her second penalty kick goal in the second half against Bishop Dwenger.



Bishop Dwenger goalie Noelle Rolfsen leaps to block a shot as Carroll's Taryn Bowie closes in, 1st half Saturday at the soccer sectional.



Carroll Chargers rush in to congratulate teammate Nicole Fosnough, far right, after her first penalty kick goal in the second half against Bishop Dwenger.



Raegan Leonard of Carroll collides with Samantha Eagan of Bishop Dwenger, 2nd half Saturday at the soccer sectional.