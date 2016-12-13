Bishop Luers vs. Horizon Christian Basketball



Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Bishop Luers' Anton Berry tries to block Horizon Christian's Yuri Swinford from passing the ball during the Bishop Luers vs. Horizon Christian boys basketball game at Bishop Luers on Tuesday. GALLERY



Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

From left: Horizon Christian's Yuri Swinford, Bishop Luers' Anton Berry and Horizon Christian's Edward Pinkston fight for the ball at the hoop during the Bishop Luers vs. Horizon Christian boys basketball game at Bishop Luers on Tuesday. GALLERY



Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Bishop Luers' Ray Walker Jr. moves the ball down the court during the Bishop Luers vs. Horizon Christian boys basketball game at Bishop Luers on Tuesday. GALLERY



Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Bishop Luers' Jason Davis, right, holds onto the ball as Horizon Christian's Yuri Swinford tries to knock it out of his hands during the Bishop Luers vs. Horizon Christian boys basketball game at Bishop Luers on Tuesday. GALLERY



Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Bishop Luers' Jason Davis, right, pushes the ball past Horizon Christian's Marcus Smith during the Bishop Luers vs. Horizon Christian boys basketball game at Bishop Luers on Tuesday. GALLERY