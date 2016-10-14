Blackhawk boys soccer advances to regional final

Grant Middlebusher scored in the 37th and 66th minutes to lead Blackhawk Christian to a 4-1 boys soccer victory over Lakewood Park Christian in a Class A regional semifinal Thursday in South Whitley.

The Braves led 1-0 at halftime and Robyn Garcia made it 2-0 in the 50th minute. After Middlebusher’s second goal for a 3-0 lead, Jacob Hallam scored for the Panthers in the 70th minute.

NORTHROP 5, NORWELL 0: In a Class 2A regional semifinal at Carroll, the Bruins were led by Denilson Madrid’s two goals.

WEST NOBLE 2, HOMESTEAD 1: Uriel Macias’ two goals helped the Chargers overcome an early 1-0 deficit, thanks to John Steiner’s goal in the 13th minute.

Volleyball

NORTHROP 3, WOODLAN 0: Skyler Myers had 10 kills for the Bruins in their 25-22, 25-17, 25-23 victory. Teammate Abigail Bulmahn had four aces and seven digs.

BISHOP DWENGER 3, NEW HAVEN 0: The Saints won 25-11, 25-8, 25-19, despite Anika Hoffer’s four kills and Taylor Creed’s 13 assists for the Bulldogs.