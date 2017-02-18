Blazers clinch title share

Eastside clinched at least a tie for the NECC boys basketball title with a 36-34 win Friday at Angola.

The Blazers (17-3, 9-1) have one league game left, Friday at Churubusco.

Caleb Ballentine had 10 points and Jacob Thompson added eight in their ninth straight win.

Jake Honer led the Hornets (14-7, 6-3) with 16 points.

SNIDER 82, SOUTH SIDE 60: The visiting Panthers beat the Archers to clinch an unbeaten record in the SAC.

Snider (15-5) finished 9-0 in the conference in winning its ninth straight game.

Jordan Gorman led the Panthers with 19 points, while Malik Williams added 18, Demarius Ridley 16 and Keondre Brown 15.

South Side (5-12, 2-7) got 23 points from Trejean Didier.

NORTHROP 65, BISHOP DWENGER 58: The Bruins outscored the host Saints 23-12 in the third quarter.

Northrop (11-9, 4-5 SAC) got 18 points from Jalen Royal and 13 each from Darius Craig and De’aundre Snow. Dwenger (9-10, 2-7) got 18 points from Campbell Donovan and 12 from Jack Pentenburg.

WAYNE 59, CONCORDIA 35: The visiting Generals got 24 points from Craig Young to beat the Cadets (2-15).

Wayne (9-11, 3-6 SAC) also got 11 points from Demarea Dial.

DEKALB 62, GARRETT 40: The Barons outscored the host Railroaders 30-13 combined in the second and third quarters.

DeKalb (8-12) got 23 points from Logan Kruse and 14 from Isaac Brown. Garrett fell to 4-16.

BELLMONT 40, BLUFFTON 34: Oliver Gehres and Aaron Lehrman each had 12 points and Jordan Fuelling scored 11 for the visiting Braves (4-16).

Max Corle led Bluffton (5-14) with 14 points.

NORWELL 47, JAY COUNTY 39: The host Knights outscored the Patriots 27-14 in the second half to secure the win.

Cody Shively led Norwell (12-9) with 15 points.

FREMONT 60, CENTRAL NOBLE 55: The host Eagles (14-5, 8-2 NECC) got 27 points from Cooper Wall in their fifth straight win. Central Noble (9-12, 4-6) was led by Gabe Thompson’s 20 points.

CHURUBUSCO 64, FAIRFIELD 61, OT: The visiting Eagles (12-8, 7-3 NECC) got 28 points from Dakota Barkley and 11 from Jalen Paul.