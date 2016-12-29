Boys SAC Holiday championship game, Thursday.



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

North Side's Juan Quarles tries to shoot over Homestead's Brandon Durnell in the 1st quarter of the SAC Holiday tournament championship game, Thursday.



North Side's Jaylen Butz goes up for the dunk in front of Homestead's Jake Archhbold in the 1st quarter of the SAC Holiday tournament championship game, Thursday.



North Side's Brandan Johnson tries to back down Homestead's Parker Manges in the 2nd quarter of the SAC Holiday tournament championship game, Thursday.



North Side's Brandan Johnson blocks a shot from Homestead's Jake Archbold in the 2nd quarter of the SAC Holiday tournament championship game, Thursday.



Homestead's Brandon Durnell drives on North Side's Keion Brooks in the 2nd quarter of the SAC Holiday tournament championship game, Thursday.



Homestead's Sam Buck attempts a 3-pointer in the 2nd quarter of the SAC Holiday tournament championship game, Thursday.



Homestead's Brandon Durnell challenges North Side's Jaylen Butz in the 1st quarter of the SAC Holiday tournament championship game, Thursday.