Boys Swim Sectional

Carroll's Noah Yarian swims during the 100 yard butterfly during the 2017 Boy's Sectional Swim & Dive Meet at the Helen P. Brown Natatorium on Saturday. GALLERY



Homestead's Noah Dalton swims during the boys 200 yard freestyle during the 2017 Boy's Sectional Swim & Dive Meet at the Helen P. Brown Natatorium on Saturday. He got 1st in the event GALLERY



Carroll's Jack McCurdy swims during the 500 yard freestyle during the 2017 Boy's Sectional Swim & Dive Meet at the Helen P. Brown Natatorium on Saturday. GALLERY



Homestead's Jarrett Miller dives during the 1 meter diving event during the 2017 Boy's Sectional Swim & Dive Meet at the Helen P. Brown Natatorium on Saturday. He got 1st in the event GALLERY



Homestead's Bryce Warner swims during the 500 yard freestyle during the 2017 Boy's Sectional Swim & Dive Meet at the Helen P. Brown Natatorium on Saturday. GALLERY



Snider's Jacob Steele swims during the 200 yard IM during the 2017 Boy's Sectional Swim & Dive Meet at the Helen P. Brown Natatorium on Saturday. GALLERY He got 2nd in the event



Snider's Eric Blackwell dives during the 1 meter diving event during the 2017 Boy's Sectional Swim & Dive Meet at the Helen P. Brown Natatorium on Saturday. GALLERY



Homestead's Noah Dalton swims during the boys 200 yard freestyle during the 2017 Boy's Sectional Swim & Dive Meet at the Helen P. Brown Natatorium on Saturday. GALLERY



Carroll's Jackson Kent swims in the 200 yard IM during the 2017 Boy's Sectional Swim & Dive Meet at the Helen P. Brown Natatorium on Saturday. He got 1st in the event GALLERY



Carroll's Ethan Hunnicutt dives during the 1 meter diving event during the 2017 Boy's Sectional Swim & Dive Meet at the Helen P. Brown Natatorium on Saturday. He got 3rd in the event GALLERY