Braves 2nd in wrestling duals

Bellmont was one win away from defending its Class 2A championship at the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association’s Team State Duals at Memorial Coliseum on Friday.

Yorktown and Bellmont were tied at 33 heading into the 145-pound weight class.

There, Yorktown’s Colt Rutter pinned Grant Gutierrez in 1 minutes and 3 seconds to give the Tigers the team title, 39-33.

The Braves got wins in the championship round from Andrew Hutker (106), Jon Becker (126), Tony Busse (170), Caden Friedt (182), Bryce Baumgartner (195) and Caleb Hankenson (220).

Garrett finished seventh by defeating Culver Academies 42-36.

Carroll finished eighth in 3A, falling to Castle 44-16 in the final round.

In 1A, Adams Central fell to North Posey 38-35 to finish sixth and Central Noble fell to Knightstown 42-39 to finish eighth.

Boys basketball

NORTH SIDE 77, INDIANAPOLIS TINDLEY 61: At Indianapolis Manual, Jaylen Butz led the Legends (9-1) with 27 points.

GOSHEN TOURNAMENT: The hosts defeated East Noble 65-61 in overtime to win third place. Hayden Jones led the Knights (5-3) with 12 points and nine assists.. Elkhart Central beat Fairfield 65-56 to win the tournament.

Girls basketball

SOUTH ADAMS 50, JAY COUNTY 40: At South Adams, the Starfires snapped the Patriots’ 22-game conference winning streak. Madi Wurster led South Adams (7-5, 3-1 ACAC) with 17 points and Lexi Dellinger added 16.

GREENFIELD-CENTRAL TOURNAMENT: Whitko defeated Westfield 51-35 to finish fifth in the tournament. Breanna Cumberland scored 23 points, and Aly Reiff added 19 for the Wildcats (13-2).