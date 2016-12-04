Bruins rally in 4th to win at home

In a game with six ties, seven lead changes and a dramatic, high-scoring fourth quarter, the Northrop boys basketball team did just enough Saturday.

The Bruins’ 64-63 win over visiting South Bend Adams was made possible by guard Richard Robertson, who had 27 points and four steals.

The Eagles led by eight in the second quarter before Northrop made it 27-27 at halftime and set the stage for a tight finish. Down three after the third quarter, the Bruins (2-0) won the final period 27-23.

Bruins center Neeko Braster had 14 points and six rebounds.

WARSAW 44, HUNTINGTON NORTH 40, OT: Kyle Mangas had 19 points and five rebounds for the Tigers, who outscored the host Vikings 10-6 in the overtime session.

LAKELAND CHRISTIAN 36, HAMILTON 34: Josh McDaniel’s game-high 14 points led the hosts to victory.

WHITKO 76, BELLMONT 46: Nate Walpole contributed 36 points and five rebounds to the Wildcats’ road win.

Girls

NORTHRIDGE 61, SNIDER 58: The visiting Raiders shot 52 percent to win.

SOUTH SIDE 62, JAY COUNTY 39: Darshana Nathan had 16 points in the home win.