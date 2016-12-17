Bruins rally in final 2 minutes

Northrop girls basketball has shaken up the SAC.

The Bruins handed host South Side its first conference loss, 59-56, on Friday.

“This is huge,” Bruins coach Rashida Ray said of the win. “We’re shaking up the SAC right now and it’s huge. I’m proud of my girls.

“It was just hard work, hard work, hard work, and getting stops. That’s all that was.”

Down 56-48 with less than two minutes remaining, the Bruins (7-4, 3-2 SAC) scored the final 11 points with Arielle Thatcher scoring eight of her 26 points in the final stretch.

“I couldn’t ask for a better floor general than Arielle Thatcher,” Ray said. “She really stepped up tonight and got the job done, she took the team on her back and led it, going to the basket and getting stops on defense.”

The Bruins took their biggest lead at 24-16 with under two minutes left in the first half. The Archers (8-4, 4-1) closed the gap to 24-21 at the break.

South Side closed the third quarter on a 9-3 run to go up 42-38. The lead grew to 55-46 with 3:30 remaining in the fourth.

“A lot of people doubted us, and we just had to come out and show what we can do,” Thatcher said. “We worked hard and pushed the ball. We had a lot of intensity and even when we knew we were down, we had to push the ball up and keep it going and keep the intensity going.

“It’s a team effort. My coach told me, ‘It’s time to push it, it’s time get it together,’ so I just pushed the ball and got my team together as a captain and got the ‘W.’ ”

Breanna Douglas scored 15 points and had 12 rebounds for the Bruins, and Alicia Tiney-Williams had 11 rebounds.

The Archers were led by Taniece Chapman’s 14 points and 15 rebounds, Mikeba Jones had 13 points and 14 rebounds and Jaci Jones had 13 points.

The Bruins face Blackhawk Christian today and will have until Dec. 26 to prepare for a first-round SAC Tournament game against North Side.

After that, the winner will face Concordia, which already beat Northrop this year.

“We have North Side to beat first and we get Concordia, so we’ll work hard to beat them and get the ‘W’ there,” Thatcher said.

