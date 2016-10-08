Bulldogs ace first test with drubbing of Knights

NEW HAVEN – Each drive, offensive or defensive, presented a challenge for New Haven, and it accepted each one in a 55-21 win over East Noble on Friday.

“This is our first time we were tested,” Bulldogs coach Jim Rowland said. “The score may not indicate how close of a game it really was. … I feel like it answered a lot of questions.

“I felt like every time they made a score and got some momentum, we got it right back, we scored right back and that’s the mark of a good team and a group of kids that don’t get down on themselves and they’re just focusing on the next play. That’s what we’ve been trying to coach.”

Throughout the week, the Bulldogs (7-0, 5-0 Northeast Eight) mimicked key Knights (5-2, 4-1) by using their own players to prepare for an offense that is similar to theirs.

“Our offense mirrors their offense very well so we were able to go out there, we dressed guys as No. 5 (receiver Dylan Hunley), No. 12 (quarterback Andrew McCormick) and No. 85 (receiver Justin Galaviz) so we tried to mimic the athleticism they have,” Rowland said, “and the defensive coordinator did a very good job preparing for their offense and we were able to get some turnovers.”

The Knights scored first with a 3-yard pass to Kaiden Hershberger with 5:07 left in the first quarter.

NiShawn Jones scored the first of his five touchdowns for the Bulldogs, but a missed PAT left the Bulldogs trailing 7-6. Later, Diamond Towns returned an interception 34 yards to put the Bulldogs ahead ­13-7.

Roy Ayers added another pick-6 in the first half as New Haven led 27-14 at halftime.

“It gives us a lot of confidence because they’re a good team, they’re a great team,” Towns said, “and for us to beat them like we did tonight, it means a lot.

“It means a lot (to contribute on defense) because it set the tone for our offense to score the ball and give our offense the opportunity to score.”

Jones finished with 215 rushing yards on 21 carries and Keshawn Moore completed 12 of 22 attempted passes for 92 yards.

East Noble’s McCormick connected with Galaviz just before halftime on a 17-yard scoring pass and Hershberger in the third quarter for a 13-yard pass.

The win against East Noble is still a stepping stone for the Bulldogs.

New Haven has clinched a share of the conference title, but a win at Huntington North would secure it for themselves.

“For us, our first goal is to win the conference and we have one more week to do that,” Rowland said. “East Noble’s kind of been the monkey on our back for the last few years they’ve really handed it to us and to be able to come out and win in convincing fashion meant a lot to us.

“Our mission is not done, this isn’t the end of our season, we’re ready to put it behind us and move on to next week.”

areichel@jg.net