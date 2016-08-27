Bulldogs beat up on Lakeland

NEW HAVEN – New Haven’s football team has a lot of weapons – on both offense and defense – and made everyone aware of it in a lopsided 62-26 victory Friday over Lakeland.

Nishawn Jones may have stood out the most with four touchdowns – two rushing, one receiving and one on a punt return – but he was hardly alone as the Bulldogs racked up 439 yards of offense on just 40 plays.

“It’s always good to have a lot of different players to get the ball to, who can do different things,” said Jones, who rushed 10 times for 146 yards, had two catches for 60 yards and added a 58-yard punt return for a 34-7 lead with 6:16 remaining in the second quarter.

Keshawn Moore completed 10 of 14 passes for 133 yards and three touchdowns. James Gardner and Bryan Sexton reeled in touchdown catches. And Zel Banks had a 51-yard punt return for a touchdown, making it 55-7 with 7:43 left in the third.

“We’ve got a lot of guys that can make plays and we showed that tonight. We’ve just got to be humble and get better every week,” said Bulldogs coach Jim Rowland, whose team had defeated Heritage 42-0 in Week 1.

The rest of the Northeast Eight had better take notice.

“Most definitely, we have a lot of momentum. We have a lot of key players who can do a lot of different things. We have a great offensive line and I hope to keep getting better,” Jones said.

Lakeland (0-2) was led by Eli Wallace, who rushed 20 times for 178 yards and two touchdowns. But the Bulldogs’ defense was stingy when the first-stringers were in; T.J. Whitt had an interception and Ivan Upshaw had five solo tackles.

BISHOP DWENGER 30, NORTH SIDE 6: The visiting Saints pulled away from the Legends 20-0 in the second half. T.J. McGarry ran for two touchdowns for Dwenger (2-0). North Side (0-2) had only 124 total yards in the loss.

NORTHROP 35, SOUTH SIDE 20: The Bruins (1-1) got two second-half touchdowns to pull away from the visiting Archers (0-2). Garrett Schoenle led Northrop with 168 passing yards and two touchdowns, while Casey Lawrence ran for 106 yards and two scores.

BISHOP LUERS 21, WAYNE 13: The Knights (1-1) scored a single touchdown in the first, second and fourth quarter. J’Lyn Charlton ran for 158 yards and a touchdown. The host Generals (0-2) led 13-7 after the first quarter and got 134 rushing yards from Dayln Hart.

LEO 34, ANGOLA 17: Quarterback A.J. Restivo threw for 137 yards and two touchdowns in the Lions’ road win. Leo (2-0) led 27-3 at halftime against Angola (1-1).

SOUTH ADAMS 10, BELLMONT 7: The visiting Starfires (1-1) outscored the Braves (0-2) 10-0 in the second half. Marcus Teeter had a touchdown, while Andres Martinez’s 36-yard field goal in the fourth quarter was the difference.

GARRETT 28, DEKALB 14: The Railroaders improved to 2-0 with the road win against their county rivals. Tanner Burns led Garrett with a passing touchdown, as well as one on the ground. The Barons fell to 0-2.

WHITKO 20, COLUMBIA CITY 14: Hunter Reed ran for 97 yards and two touchdowns for the visiting Wildcats (2-0). The Eagles fell to 0-2.

WOODLAN 53, PRAIRIE HEIGHTS 0: Quarterback Justin Durkes threw for 249 yards and four touchdowns, receiver Trevon McCarter had 145 yards and three scores and running back Jack Rhoades ran for 205 yards and a touchdown for the visiting Warriors. Woodlan (2-0) outgained Prairie Heights (0-2) 496-2.

BLUFFTON 12, MANCHESTER 7: The visiting Tigers got 152 rushing yards and a touchdown from Adam Baumgartner in the win. Bluffton (1-1) scored touchdowns in the second and third quarter, while Manchester (0-2) got a touchdown in the second.

ADAMS CENTRAL 28, EASTSIDE 14: The Blazers outgained the Jets 328-289 in the road loss. Adams Central (2-0) got 92 rushing yards and two touchdowns from Logan Macklin. Eastside fell to 0-2.

CHURUBUSCO 18, LEWIS CASS 12: The Eagles got an overtime touchdown from Tom Richards to beat the host Kings. Churubusco improved to 2-0 with the non-conference win.

WAWASEE 48, WEST NOBLE 7: Tyler Smith ran for 128 yards and four touchdowns, while Cole Vanlue also had 128 rushing yards with two touchdowns for the host Warriors (2-0). West Noble fell to 0-2.