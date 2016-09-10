Bulldogs blitz Lions to win NE8 opener

NEW HAVEN – New Haven made a statement in a 48-9 win over Leo at John Young Stadium on Friday night as the Bulldogs aim to win their first conference title since 2013 and only their second since 1987.

“We just wanted to send a message to all the teams in the NE8 that we’re the best,” New Haven running back NiShawn Jones said, “and we hope to play like the best for the rest of the year.”

The Bulldogs (3-0, 1-0 Northeast Eight) took advantage of an interception on the Lions’ second play to turn it into a four-play, 67-yard scoring drive to go up 7-0 with 10:26 left in the first quarter.

“When they play like that, I think we’re unstoppable,” quarterback Keshawn Moore said. “Offense puts up numbers, defense stops the ball, and the night goes on like it’s supposed to.

“Big plays always excite us as a team. We get a big play, we get excited, momentum gets rolling and things go from there all night.”

Big plays were aplenty for the Bulldogs, enabling them to keep the momentum going.

Moore completed a 28-yard pass to Austin Myers to go up 13-0, and a 68-yard pass to Kentrel Thomas with under a minute left in the first half made it 27-3.

Moore completed 11 of 21 passes with one interception for 214 yards and three touchdowns, and Jones ran 14 times for 213 yards and a touchdown and caught two passes for 28 yards and a score.

“I think our kids are just focused on the big goal and that’s getting better every week,” Bulldogs coach Jim Rowland said. “Obviously, Leo’s a cross-county rival that we’ve had trouble with the last couple years; they’ve been really good. Our kids came in really focused. They didn’t get to play a game last week and that got them hungry.

“Playing Leo was just icing on the cake, so they were ready to play. They came out, played really well, and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

It was the first time since 2004 that Leo gave up 48 points (49-7 Week 6 loss to Heritage).

The New Haven defense gave up only 169 yards, had two interceptions and recovered a fumble.

“Our defense knew (Leo’s Trenton Bonner) and (Chris Ferrell) were good,” Jones said, “and knew they were speedsters and knew they could get to the outside and do something with the ball, so we keyed on them and shut them down.”

Leo scored on a 30-yard field goal from Ben VonGunten with 5:56 left in the first half.

The Lions were able to capitalize on one of the Bulldogs’ few mistakes in the fourth quarter. Leo recovered its own punt which put sophomore quarterback AJ Restivo in a position for a 1-yard touchdown run with 7:43 left.

Restivo finished 7-of-17 passing for 93 yards and two interceptions.

“For us, this is a statement game. We wanted to come out here, we wanted to play hard, we wanted to put up points, finish the game and just be ourselves out here,” Moore said.

“We came out here to win and that’s what we did. We executed offensively and defensively.”

areichel@jg.net