Bulldogs to honor alumnus McElvene

If you go What: Third annual Bulldog Fundraiser Event Where: New Haven High School When: Tuesday • Clinic for third-eighth graders: 3:15-4:45 p.m. • Alumni Games: 4:45-5:45 p.m.; 6-7 p.m.

When New Haven High School and the boys basketball alumni came together in May to celebrate the life of the one they called “Big Steve,” it was determined that the annual alumni game would be more than just a gathering of former players.

The third annual Bulldog Fundraiser Event on Tuesday will honor the life of Steve McElvene, who died of a heart condition on May 12 at his home in New Haven.

“We went to Steve’s funeral and talked to some ex-New Haven players,” assistant coach Adrian Gatewood said, “We got to talking and thought it’d be a good idea to honor Steve at this year’s alumni event.

“Talking with coach Bruce Stephens, he wanted to do something with the younger boys and girls in the New Haven and surrounding area schools. We wanted to do a clinic before the alumni game. … The basketball players and coaches will put the kids through some basketball drills and then after that’s over with, the kids are encouraged to stay with their parents and watch the two alumni games.”

Tuesday’s clinic will begin at 3:15 p.m. at New Haven High School and is open to kids in third through eighth grades. The cost is $20 and includes admission to the Bulldogs’ Jan. 7 game against DeKalb. Participants can also stay for the alumni games to follow at 4:45 p.m. and 6 p.m.

“I think talking with some the alumni, they thought this was a neat idea.” Gatewood said. “The design of the shirts, the front is the alumni logo, the back is a quote that was shared at his funeral: ‘The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams and dream big like big Steve,’ with a Dayton Flyers symbol behind that.”

McElvene finished his redshirt freshman season at Dayton in March, averaging 6.1 points and 5.6 rebounds, a single-season school-record 55 blocks, and played 19 minutes in the Flyers’ NCAA Tournament first-round loss to Syracuse.

The Allen County coroner ruled the cause of death to be hypertropic cardiomyopathy, a thickening of the heart muscle.

“Steve was very polite,” Gatewood said. “He joked around a lot, but he was the kind of guy that would say ‘Yes, sir,’ and ‘No, sir.’

“He always put a smile on someone’s face. He loved to joke around with the players, the players loved him. He got along with everyone, got along with the players. He was well liked within the school and both teams. He played football and basketball, and so he made friends very quickly.”

Bob Nelson will be on air on 101.3 FM broadcasting during the game but also talking with the experience of the players and alumni with McElvene.

