Bulldogs win without 'selfishness'

JG10 1. Snider (4-0) 2. New Haven (3-0) 3. Bishop Dwenger (4-0) 4. Woodlan (4-0) 5. Adams Central (4-0) 6. Carroll (3-1) 7. Garrett (4-0) 8. East Noble (2-1) 9. Homestead (3-1) 10. Whitko (4-0)

New Haven looked at what successful teams did last year and tried to replicate that this year.

So far, at 3-0, the Bulldogs have been successful. They have started to see results after a 48-9 win over Leo on Friday.

“We eliminated the selfishness,” coach Jim Rowland said. “We got more disciplined and we focused on the team. We looked at teams that beat us last year and that’s what we saw in them and so we said, ‘Hey, we have to get that on our side.’

“It’s discipline and we didn’t have that last year. We ended up having a turnover on a punt return and we had some untimely penalties that we have to clean up, but the kids know it. They’re more disappointed getting a penalty (Friday) than I am. I don’t even have to say much to them.”

The events of the past week and a half at DeKalb opened the eyes of teams around the area, including those of New Haven. The Bulldogs ended up having a week off, but the cause of that made the team closer.

“A lot of our kids have been through tragedy in their lives so the minute we got that news, they were very somber, very serious, very contemplative,” Rowland said. “We came back, we had a very emotional prayer for the DeKalb community and it did rally our guys around.”

Surging Saints

The Bishop Dwenger football team has won 18 straight games – including the state championship game last year. While the Saints (4-0) felt they gained steam as last season progressed, it seems history is repeating itself.

“I think we’re a team that just grows and continues to get better as the year goes on. It’s a fun process,” said Peter Winklejohn, who had three rushing touchdowns for the Saints, ranked No. 1 in Class 4A, in a 34-13 victory Friday over Homestead, ranked 14th in Class 6A.

Struggling Knights

Minutes after Bishop ­Luers lost to Concordia 34-16, Knights coach Kyle Lindsay struggled for answers to his team’s 1-3 start.

“There’s something missing right now in this team,” he said. “I don’t know if it’s leadership. In fact, I don’t think it’s leadership. We’re missing something.”

In losses to the Cadets, Carroll and Homestead, one thing the Knights have been missing is the end zone when given a chance.

“We’re missing the fire or something on this team,” Lindsay said.

“We came out awfully flat. That was an embarrassing first half. I’m happy the kids played to the last whistle in the second half, but they should be – we should all be, coaches included – embarrassed about how we came out and the effort put forth in that first half.”

Good to great

Concordia coach Tim Mannigel reminded his team after its win over Luers that it did not have to settle for simply being known as a good team. Why not shoot for higher?

“I feel like sometimes we sell ourselves short here at Concordia,” Mannigel said. “We’re a small school playing in a big conference. But why can’t we be great? Don’t just be satisfied with one victory over Luers. Let’s look ahead to the next week and the next week and the next week. Push yourselves a little bit.”

Starfires’ strength

South Adams faced a bit of a quandary heading into the season – namely, a distinct lack of size across the offensive line, as their starters average about 185 pounds per man. Starfires coach Grant Moser said it gave his team pause for concern.

“We said, ‘What can we do to counter that?’,” Moser said. “How are we going to counter those big defensive lines we’re going to play?”

The answer?

Turn a weakness into a strength. Get fast players on the field, maintain a tempo quick enough to make those bigger defensive fronts uncomfortable.

And to do that, it takes conditioning. But that hard work’s paying off to the tune of a 3-1 start.

“We preach to them, ‘If you want to be successful, you have to get in shape,’ ” Moser said. “They’ve bought in, and it’s starting to show on Friday nights.”