Cadets boys run to Class AA record

The Concordia boys cross country team set a Class AA record for low score at the New Prairie Invitational on Saturday. The Cadets won 23-100 over runner-up Bellmont in the medium-sized school division. They were led by Noah Steffen’s first-place finish in 16 minutes, 16 seconds and a runner-up finish by ­Reece Gibson (16:40.1) as they placed six in the top 10.

Warsaw’s Zeb Hernandez won the large-school race in 15:51.2.

In the girls large-school race, Warsaw finished second to Penn (91-118) led by Mia Beckham seventh-place finish (19:11.5).

WEST NOBLE INVITATIONAL: The Homestead girls won the team title 24-100 over runner-up Bishop Dwenger. The Spartans were led by Madison Distelrath’s first-place finish in 18:48.7 seconds.

The hosts won the boys team title 47-113 over Bishop Dwenger. The Chargers’ Dakota Thompson won the race in 16:29.4.

FLASHROCK INVITATIONAL: The top six Carroll boys finished in the top 15 to help the Chargers to a first-place team finish in the championship race. The Chargers won 42-117 over Hamilton Southeastern. DeKalb’s Tyler Schwartz won the championship girls race in 18:15.87. The Carroll girls finished third in the championship team standings led by Meagan Hathway (eighth place, 19:19.69).

Boys soccer

NECC TOURNAMENT: West Noble won 6-3 over Westview. Uriel Macias had a hat trick for the Chargers in the first 30 minutes to help West Noble to a 5-1 halftime lead. Macias also scored a penalty in the second half.

Girls soccer

NECC TOURNAMENT: Westview defeated Angola 6-1 in the championship. Iris Uresti and Alibeth Bultemeier each scored twice and had an assist to lead the Warriors. Savannah Burkhardt scored for the Hornets.

Volleyball

LEO INVITATIONAL: The hosts defeated Angola 2-1 (25-14, 20-25, 15-13) and Blackhawk Christian 2-1 (15-25, 25-23, 21-19) to win the Gold Pool and the tournament.