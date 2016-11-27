Cadets bring home title

Peak Performers PETER MORRISON, CONCORDIA 376 passing yards, 6 TDs PETERSON KERLEGRAND, CONCORDIA 199 rushing yards, 2 TDs; TD receiving MARK MALLERS, CONCORDIA 117 receiving yards, 2 TDs KAMARI DREW-ANDERSON, CONCORDIA 117 receiving yards, 2 TDs KAYONI GRIGGS, CONCORDIA 2 interceptions To vote for Player of the Week, go to www.journalgazette.net/playeroftheweek

INDIANAPOLIS – Concordia quarterback Peter Morrison struggled to hold back his emotions after the Cadets’ 56-14 win over Lawrenceburg at Lucas Oil Stadium to win the program’s first ever Class 3A state championship.

“We’re all business and we just try to score every single drive,” Morrison said, fighting back tears. “The mindset from the first play to the last play is the same.

“This year, guys wanted to leave a legacy. Not just me, but a lot of people, when we lost in regionals in 2013, we felt it with the other senior classes and with me and my brother (David Morrison, class of 2014).”

Morrison broke former NFL quarterback Rex Grossman’s state record for most touchdowns in a title game with six and completed 17 of 25 passes for 376 yards, breaking the record for most passing yards for an individual and team in a 3A state title game.

“He’s very deserving of it,” Cadets coach Tim Mannigel said. “He’s a great quarterback, great kid. It’s good to see it happen to Peter. He deserves it.

“All the stats that he has, the intangibles are 100 percent better than that. He’s a huge part of why we’re doing what we’re doing.”

Morrison’s 70-yard pass to Drew Bordner in the second quarter also set a state record for longest touchdown pass.

“The first quarter, I dropped one, and I knew the next one that Peter got me, I had to get,” Bordner said. “It got tipped, I was surprised I caught it but I reeled it in and … I went to the end zone and it was a pretty special moment.”

The biggest key for the Cadets was limiting Tigers running back Austin Bowling, who came into the game averaging 214.5 yards rushing per game.

The defense kept Bowling to 154 yards and the entire Lawrenceburg offense to 276 total yards while putting up 614 total yards of offense, a 3A championship record.

“Because our offense has done so well, a lot of people don’t want to talk about the defense,” Mannigel said. “We had a bit of a hiccup in the second half against Garrett (Nov. 18 at the semistate), so I think coming into this week, particularly with the kind of team we were playing, they really had the resolve to shut down the team that wanted to run the ball a lot and they did it.”

The Cadets jumped to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter with two scoring passes to Kamari Drew-Anderson for 62 and 32 yards and an 18-yard pass to Peterson Kerlegrand.

With Bordner’s record-breaker and a 38-yard pass to Mark Mallers, Concordia led 35-0 at halftime, tying the record for most points scored in a half.

“(It wasn’t about) just establishing momentum but jumping ahead of them by 21 points (after the first quarter),” Mannigel said. “We knew their style of offense they had doesn’t lend itself to coming back in a quick manner, so if we were able to jump up on them, we thought we’d be in good shape and that’s exactly how it turned out.”

Lawrenceburg scored twice in the fourth quarter to keep from getting shut out with a 3-yard run from Hunter Privett and a 37-yard pass from Reid Strobl to Jonah Rolfes.

Strobl completed 7 of 22 passes with two interceptions, both caught by the Cadets’ Kayoni Griggs, for 115 yards and one touchdown.

