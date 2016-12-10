Cadets prevail with depth

A month into the season, Concordia and Carroll already have faced some of the best girls basketball teams in the state, answering a number of questions coaches Dave Miller and Mark Redding had about their teams.

Miller’s Cadets just have more wins to go with their answers, including a 51-44 home victory over the Chargers on Friday.

The Cadets, ranked No. 5 in Class 3A, improved to 8-2 overall and 3-1 in the SAC, with their two losses coming to perennial powers Heritage Christian and Homestead.

Senior Shania Kelly had a game-high 16 points and 12 rebounds, but had to work all night for every one of them. Sophomore Sylare Starks, who entered averaging 17 points a game, was held to nine points. Sophomore Carissa Garcia and junior Libby Hetler also scored nine each, while Hetler added 10 rebounds.

If their previous losses showed the Cadets areas in which they need to improve, Friday’s win showed that they might go deeper offensively than just Starks, Kelly and Garcia.

“Carroll did a really nice job of taking away a lot that we were trying to do and took away our three scorers, forcing other kids to step up and make shots,” Miller said. “That was a new experience for us. That’s good. That’s a nice game for us to play and still be able to make plays at the end to win it.”

Carroll (5-4, 1-2), meanwhile, lost for the fourth time in five games, including double-digit losses to 4A No. 8 Hamilton Southeastern, top-ranked Homestead and Warsaw.

“This is tough, but I think sometimes losses are good for you because you can see what you need to do to get better,” Redding said. “This was a game if we just run what we were doing, we could have come out with a win.”

Redding, who plays up to 12 players regularly but has just two seniors, saw again that the line between learning and learning with success is pretty narrow.

Concordia built an 11-point lead early in the fourth quarter – due in part to Carroll struggling through an eight-minute stretch without a field goal – and appeared in control when Hope Canning hit a shot to make it 44-35 with 3:40 to play.

But Carroll junior Julia Miller, who had a team-high 10 points, hit a 3-pointer to start a 9-2 run. With Kelly playing with four fouls, junior Macy Miller scored easily inside, and then Julia Miller followed with a transition basket and senior Becca Villa­nueva hit a jumper to make it 46-44 with 1:20 to play.

Julia Miller then had a chance to give Carroll the lead, but she missed a three and a few seconds later Kelly scored on a transition basket to put Concordia up 48-44.

In the final minute, the Chargers missed two more 3-point attempts while Hetler and Kelly hit three free throws to keep the margin comfortable.

“We were fortunate to make a couple plays at the end and hit some free throws,” Dave Miller said.

“Even though we were down, we made a nice run and had a chance,” Redding said. “Instead of us being up one, they go down and convert and now we’re down four. That’s the game of basketball. It’s a bunch of ups and downs.”