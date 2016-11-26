Cadets seeking 1st state crown

Concordia vs. Lawrenceburg What: Class 3A state finals When: 3:30 p.m. today Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis Tickets: $15 (all day) TV: Fox Sports Midwest Journal Gazette picks Greg Jones (194-41): Concordia Mark Jaworski (183-52): Concordia Aubree Reichel (182-53): Concordia

Christmas music is on the radio, and Concordia football still has one more game.

The Cadets (12-2) finally broke through last Friday and won a Class 3A semistate title, 56-42 over Garrett and will face Lawrenceburg (13-1) today in the 3A title game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Concordia had reached the semistate twice before, in 2002 and 2007.

“It’s fun; we’re obviously excited to make it down to state,” Concordia coach Tim Mannigel said. “I was down there a little bit (Monday), and the kids are pretty excited. We (went) down there Wednesday for practice, and that (was) cool to practice on that field.

“To practice when there’s Christmas music on the radio is a pretty good thing.”

Along the way, the Cadets overcame a rematch of a 2013 regional loss to West Lafayette and fought off adverse weather and a 2-hour delay in the semistate at Garrett. Both games illuminated key points Concordia aimed to use and correct heading into the state championship.

“West Lafayette was probably the best game we played all year,” Mannigel said of the 62-27 win. “That was really complete. We scored every time we had the ball except once. Defensively, we shut them down after the first quarter, after we got used to the no-huddle. That was a complete game. That was about as good as we can play football.

“The semistate game, for the conditions, we played fairly well. We saw some things that we need to improve on. … We have to be more physical. When it gets right down to it, there was an 8-yard total difference. That game was tight in a lot of ways. They were able to gash us running the football, and obviously if Garrett can gash us running the football, Lawrenceburg is going to do the same. We have to be better against the run.

“Offensively, we have to be better at running the ball. A team like Lawrenceburg is going to try and take away our pass.”

Cadets senior quarterback Peter Morrison has completed 226 of 340 ­passes for 3,615 yards and 46 touchdowns, with four interceptions.

Two receivers have more than 60 receptions and 1,000 yards. Colton Grahovac has caught 64 passes for 1,055 yards and nine scores, while Mark Mallers has 61 catches for 1,117 and 24 touchdowns.

Running back Peterson Kerlegrand has run for 1,187 yards and 23 scores on 183 carries, even with a knee injury holding him back for much of the season.

Lawrenceburg is in its fifth appearance in the championship game but first since 1985 (a 25-7 2A title game loss to Bishop Luers). It won the title in 1975 and 1978, both in 1A.

“When you talk about Lawrenceburg to most people around the state, that follow football, they have a great tradition,” Tigers coach Ryan Knigga said. “This is our fifth state title appearance with the last one in 1985, 31 years ago, but our community has obviously supported our football program for a long time.”

Lawrenceburg is led by running back Austin Bowling, who is just the ninth player in state history to rush for more than 3,000 yards in a single season (3,016 yards on 359 carries). He’s scored 52 touchdowns this season, all rushing.

Quarterback Reid Strobl has completed 97 of 153 passes for 2,169 yards and 28 touchdowns, with six inter­ceptions.

“(Bowling) is not a kid who’s going to go down with the first hit,” Mannigel said. “We have to pursue to the ball; we have to gang tackle. He’s the real deal which means if we can shut him down, which is the biggest ‘if’ out there, we’ll be in good shape.”

With the strength of schedule the Cadets face in the SAC and postseason, the team is looking forward to the additional challenge of the state game.

“We’re really confident,” Morrison said. “Everyone’s playing really well right now and just knowing that we’ve beaten good teams, we’ve played against good teams, it just helps us know that we can actually do this.”

