Carroll's captain delivers in clutch

With about 12 minutes remaining in a scoreless Carroll Sectional finals, the host Chargers needed someone to step up to the penalty spot.

There was no question. It was captain Nicole Fosnough.

The senior delivered, then delivered again a second time with just over four minutes left to give Class 2A No. 13 Carroll a 2-0 victory over Bishop Dwenger, the fourth straight sectional title for the Chargers.

“It feels really good, and I’m just so glad I’ve been able to share it with the same three seniors every single year,” Fosnough said of the sectional championship.

The win marked the first time Carroll (11-4-2) has won four sectionals in a row.

The crosswind and physical play from both sides limited scoring chances throughout the first half. Dwenger senior Karsyn Kleinrichert found a couple opportunities close to goal just before halftime, but nothing would materialize and the teams entered the break in a scoreless tie.

Chargers coach Rick Smith credited his squad with overcoming the Saints’ imposing play.

“We cleaned up our game in the second half and played a little smarter,” Smith said.

Indeed, Carroll took control from the outset, keeping the ball on Dwenger’s side of the field for several extended periods. But Noelle Rolfsen made several clutch saves for the Saints (10-8) to keep the score level, at least for the first 65 minutes.

With the game needing a spark, Chargers sophomore Calista Geiger provided. Receiving a cross with her back to goal about 15 yards out, she made a turn and was tripped in the process to draw a penalty.

“I knew I could turn on her,” Geiger said.

Despite having just one goal entering Saturday’s championship game, Fosnough stepped forward to take the penalty kick. Rolfsen dived to her right – the opposite way of Fosnough’s kick, and Carroll took a 1-0 lead with 12:37 remaining.

“I knew, Fos, when she came up, she would make it,” Geiger said.

Smith didn’t designate a player to take penalty kicks before the game. He didn’t have to.

“I didn’t say anything,” Smith said. “(Fosnough) just went out there and took over.

“Nicole’s independent – Nicole’s going to do what Nicole wants to do.”

With Dwenger desperately searching for an equalizer, Carroll wasn’t content to sit on the lead. The Chargers continued to attack the Saints’ goal. Pushing the issue led to a bit of fortune for the hosts, as Dwenger senior Claudia Morgan handed the ball inside the 18-yard box with 4:20 remaining.

That foul brought on a second penalty, and again, it was Fosnough to do the honors. She went to her right once again, this time with more elevation and more pace, and her goal secured the victory.

“I knew she knew where to dive,” Fosnough said. “I just hit it with a little more power.”