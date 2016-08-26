 Skip to main content

  • Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
    Carroll's Ian Miller looks for an open player to pass to in the first quarter of Friday's game against Snider at Carroll High School.

  • Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
    Michael Haupert, of Snider, scores a touchdown in the second quarter of Friday's game against Carroll at Carroll High School.

  • Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
    Jordan Schmeling, of Carroll, runs the ball around the end of Snider's defense in the first quarter of Friday night's game at Carroll.

  • Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
    Carroll's Jordan Schmeling is brought down iin the second quarter of Friday's game by Snider's Justin Kopke at Carroll High School.

  • Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
    Snider's Damarious Ridley looks back as he runs the ball for a touchdown in the first quarter of Friday's game against Carroll at Carroll High School.

  • Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
    Snider's Mac Hippenhammer hands off the ball to Christian Covington in the second quarter of Friday's game against Carroll at Carroll High School.

  • Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
    Snider's Michael Haupert tries to get around the defense of Carroll's Connor Tapp in the first quarter of Friday's game at Carroll.

  • Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
    Carroll's Tristan Wells misses the throw in the third quarter of Friday night's game against Snider at Carroll High School.

  • Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
    Carroll's Ian Miller looks for an opening in the third quarter of Friday night's game against Snider at Carroll High School.
August 26, 2016 9:45 PM

Carroll vs Snider Football

