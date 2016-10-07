Champions, rivals set to face off

Tonight Bishop Luers at South Side Concordia at Carroll Homestead at Wayne North Side at Northrop Snider at Bishop Dwenger Bellmont at DeKalb East Noble at New Haven Leo at Columbia City Norwell at Huntington North Bluffton at Adams Central Southern Wells at Heritage Woodlan at South Adams Angola at Garrett Churubusco at West Noble Eastside at Central Noble Prairie Heights at Fremont Northfield at Whitko Warsaw at NorthWood Wawasee at Elkhart Memorial – All games at 7 p.m.

This year’s Snider-Bishop Dwenger game is a rivalry with a twist. With both teams coming in as defending state champions, it only adds to what is already one of best seasonal matchups.

“This rivalry always seems to bring out the best in both teams,” Dwenger coach Chris Svarczkopf said. “If you are a competitor, it will bring out the best in you.”

Last November, both the Panthers (in Class 5A) and Saints (in 4A) ended long state-championship droughts and brought back the big trophies to Fort Wayne.

They also did a lot to restore the Fort’s reputation in the state championship game. Outside of Bishop Luers, city teams had struggled since the early 1990s, especially in the larger classes.

But Snider’s first title since 1992 and Dwenger’s first since 1991 ended the runner-up jinxes. The Panthers had played in the state title game four times since their last championship, while the Saints had been second at state six times.

“That is the hardest thing to do in high school sports, to win a state championship,” Snider coach Kurt Tippmann said. “Maybe to those outside of the Fort Wayne area, maybe that sent some kind of message and confirmed, ... but I know the people around here know the quality of football in Fort Wayne.

“Every year there is a great team in one of those classes that’s going to make a playoff, championship run. Last year was great that two teams came away with a victory, but that doesn’t confirm or change my thought of the football played in this area.”

Annually the SAC (which only plays conference games during the regular season) has one of the top non-league records in the state because of its success in the postseason.

“We certainly get all the respect and reputation that we deserve in our community,” Svarczkopf said. “That’s all we can do. What people in Indianapolis say or what they believe or any other teams, that’s up to them.”

This year, the game will go a long way in again deciding the holder of the Victory Bell, which goes to the SAC champion, which the Saints now possess. It is typical of the winner of the Snider-Dwenger game deciding the league champion.

If 5A top-ranked Snider (7-0) wins tonight, then the Panthers are the outright conference champion, no arguments about the SAC’s tiebreaking system because everybody else in the league will have at least two losses with one game left. If Dwenger (5-2) wins, there is a potential of a tie among multiple teams if Snider loses its regular-season finale against Bishop Luers (3-4) on Oct. 14.

“For us it is just another big game,” Svarczkopf said. “The kids are going to play the same, no matter what is at stake.”

And almost every year, it goes down the wire. Last year, Dwenger won 20-17 (the Panthers’ last loss, with a 13-game winning streak to follow). Snider won 38-35 in 2013 and 42-41 in overtime in 2011 and Dwenger won 46-45 in two overtimes in 2010.

“I don’t view the game any differently this year than other years because both teams won state championships,” Tippmann said. “It is always a fun game. It is one of the games we look forward to, ... because it is a matchup between two really good programs. There is so much history behind it, so many classic games. Classics like last year.

“It is a great game to be a part of, and we are fortunate to be part of a rivalry like this. It is a different rivalry than a lot of rivalries are because there is so much respect between the two programs and so much history and so much success between the two programs that it is a different kind of feel than some of the other rivalry games. It is just a different feel.”

