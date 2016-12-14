Chargers girls snap 3-game skid

The Carroll girls basketball team found just the right formula to stop a three-game losing streak, the last two of which had come on the road.

Behind Laney Steckler’s 22 points and solid team defense, the Chargers won 76-43 at Canterbury to improve to 6-4.

While Becca Villanueva, the team’s leading scorer, had just four points, junior Allyssa Kimes had 16 and junior Kelli Damman 13.

The Cavaliers (4-5) got a team-high 14 points from Mason VanHouten.

Carroll gave up only six points in the first quarter and eight in the second en route to a commanding 35-14 lead at halftime.

Canterbury lost to Carroll for the second straight year.

FAIRFIELD 54, FREMONT 28: Alexis Thaxton’s 14 points led the Falcons past the host Eagles, who fell to 4-8.

CONCORDIA 57, HERITAGE 27: The visiting Cadets raced to a 31-12 halftime lead and improved to 9-2. The Patriots (4-8) got eight points from freshman Bree Dossen.

Boys

EASTSIDE 57, LAKEWOOD PARK 46: Senior Jordan Yoder had 11 points to lead the Blazers (5-1) to a road win over the Panthers, who started the year 5-0. Eastside took control by outscoring them 26-13 over the second and third quarters.

NORWELL 61, ADAMS CENTRAL 44: Cole Wilson (22 points) and Cody Shively (16) helped the host Knights pull away in the second half. They held Adams Central to only seven free-throw attempts and 17 made field goals. James Smith added 11 points for Norwell.

NORTH MIAMI 53, LAKELAND CHRISTIAN 45: The host Warriors gained separation with a 21-point fourth quarter and snapped the Cougars’ three-game winning streak. Jake Harmon had 15 points for Lakeland Christian (3-3) with Josh McDaniel scoring 10.

The Cougars hit eight 3-pointers but attempted only three free throws, making one.