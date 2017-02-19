Chargers storm back for victory

Jacob Redding had 28 points and six assists to lead the Carroll boys basketball team to a 79-76 home win Saturday over North Central.

The visitors from Indi­anapolis led 38-26 at halftime before the Chargers (11-9) pulled within a point at the end of the third quarter and eventually snapped their four-game losing streak by handing North Central (19-4) its first loss in six games.

North Central’s Kris Wilkes, a five-star recruit headed to UCLA, was held to 16 points.

Anthony Martin added 18 points for Carroll and Dan McKeeman 15.

CHURUBUSCO 69, WHITKO 62: Jalen Paul racked up 12 points, 12 assists, six rebounds and five steals to lead the Eagles (13-8) to a home win. Dakota Barkley added 25 points and five rebounds for Churubusco. Nathan Walpole produced 28 points for the Wildcats (13-8) as their five-game winning streak was snapped.

NORWELL 55, WOODLAN 53: Cody Shively had 21 points, Cole Wilson 17 and Will Geiger 11 to boost the Knights (13-9). Visiting Woodlan blew a 29-17 halftime lead. Aaron Hahn scored 26 points for the Warriors (12-9).

CARMEL 54, WARSAW 52: Kyle Mangas had 26 points and five rebounds, but the Tigers lost on the road despite limiting Carmel to 42 percent shooting. Warsaw (14-8) went 11 for 12 on free throws while Carmel shot 20 for 29 from the charity stripe, and the 3-point line also helped the Greyhounds, who connected eight times from long range to five from Warsaw.