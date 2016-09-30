Churubusco vs Central Noble



Churubusco's Tom Richards runs the ball with Central Noble's Conner Mooney trying to catch up in the first quarter of Friday's game at Churubusco.



Tom Richards, of Churubusco, prepares to throw the ball in the second quarter of Friday's game against Central Noble at Churubusco.



Central Noble's Jarod Trowbridge hands off the ball to Zach Brazel in the second quarter of Friday's game against Churubusco.



Central Noble's Sam Bortner is taken down by Churubusco's Tanner Allen in the first quarter of Friday's game at Churubusco.



Churubusco's Tom Richards hands off the ball to Nathan DeRusha in the second quarter of Friday's game against Central Noble at Churubusco.