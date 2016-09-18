Coach: Spartans making strides

JG10 1. Snider (5-0) 2. New Haven (4-0) 3. Woodlan (5-0) 4. Adams Central (5-0) 5. Carroll (4-1) 6. East Noble (3-1) 7. Bishop Dwenger (4-1) 8. Whitko (5-0) 9. Homestead (3-2) 10. South Adams (4-1)

Snider knew it was coming, but still couldn’t corral a pivotal onside kick Friday.

At the time, the recovery by Homestead kicker Noah Knepper kept the Spartans’ momentum alive, but ultimately, the Panthers survived 23-17 in a SAC contest.

The ball went just the needed yardage before Knepper fell on it. Homestead, which trailed 23-3, went down and scored again to cut the margin to 23-17.

“That’s why we had a whole bunch of guys up there,” Snider coach Kurt Tippmann said of expecting the onside kick. “We learned last year, no one wants to kick deep to us so they are always going to squib or onside kick it. What was disappointing we just didn’t execute very well.”

Top-ranked and defending Class 5A state champion Snider improved to 5-0, while Homestead fell to 3-2. The Spartans lost for the second straight week to a defending state champion after a 34-13 defeat to 2015 4A state champion Bishop Dwenger.

But there was still improvement.

“We are trying to get to that point where we are more consistent, and we made some strides tonight,” Homestead coach Chad Zolman said. “I am disappointed the kids didn’t get a win, but they showed heart, and they showed improvement.”

Eagles improving

Columbia City coach Brett Fox is happy with the improvement he’s seeing in his program.

The Eagles (2-3, 2-0 Northeast Eight) have won their last two games after dropping the first three. This after winning just two games last year, both in the first four weeks.

“We talk about just learning what our team needs to do and they’re listening,” Fox said. “I couldn’t be more proud of this group, especially only having six seniors, and the way the other guys lead and those six seniors lead is just incredible.”

One such senior is quarterback Brock Snouffer.

He threw for 233 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 78 yards for three other scores in the Eagles’ 40-14 win over DeKalb on Friday.

He was helped by a solid performance from the receivers. Noah Judd had two receptions for 82 yards and two touchdowns and Ethan Christen had 92 receiving yards and a score on four catches.

“I think our receivers played really well,” Fox said, “and Brock’s been throwing the ball well lately. The past two weeks he’s been doing really well, and it all starts with the running game and being able to have the running game and getting that going.”

The Eagles will have a tough three-week stretch in Weeks 6-8 with New Haven, East Noble and Leo.